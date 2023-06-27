Justice Minister gets court order for data retention over ‘serious and genuine’ security threat to State

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has obtained a High Court order requiring telecom providers to retain certain data due to a “genuine and serious” threat to the security of the State.

The order will compel companies to retain user, location and traffic data from mobile phones and other devices for the next year for “the purpose of the safeguarding the security of the State”.

This was made possible due to an amendment of the Communications Act 2022 which came into operation yesterday.

The amendment only allows for the “general and indiscriminate retention of data” when it is to “safeguard the security of the State” and only when a High Court judge grants permission to do so.

This can only be sought “where the Minister for Justice is satisfied, that there exists a serious and genuine, present or foreseeable threat to the security of the State”.

Ms McEntee obtained such an order from the High Court on Monday. Before applying for the order, she was required to assess the threat to the security of the State and consider the “necessity and proportionality” of the retention of the data.

She also consulted with the Garda Commissioner prior to making the application, the Department of Justice confirmed.

“I made an application for an order having assessed the threat to the security of the State and having satisfied myself that there exists a serious and genuine, present or foreseeable threat to the security of the State and that such threat is likely to continue for at least the next 12 months,” Ms McEntee said.

“In doing so I had regard to the necessity and proportionality of the retention of the data concerned and took account of the impact on the fundamental rights of individuals as required.

“The 2022 Act was developed in light of important European Court of Justice rulings in this area and the provisions under which I applied for this order reflects the case law of that court.”

Independent.ie has lodged queries with the Department of Justice as to the nature of the threats assessed by the minister before obtaining the court order.