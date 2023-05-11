Justice Minister expected to tell Michael McDowell gender definitions set out in law amid hate speech queries

Justice Minister Simon Harris will not engage with Michael McDowell’s questions around the definition of gender in Irish law, by claiming it has already been set out.

It is understood Mr Harris is likely to tell Mr McDowell that the definitions have been set out in the legislation and to note that the same legislation has already been passed by the Dáil.

Former justice minister and Progressive Democrats leader Mr McDowell, has written to Mr Harris saying the existing law recognised only two genders — with the Gender Recognition Act acknowledging people who identified with the opposite sex to their birth.

Draft legislation on hate crimes, now to be debated in the Seanad, where Mr McDowell is a leading light, instead defines gender as that sex “with which the person identifies, and includes transgender and a gender other than those of male and female.”

The senator asked the Justice Minister: “Is transgender [now to be] a gender for the purposes of Irish law?”

Mr McDowell said it is important the Seanad gets clear definitions so that the upper house can understand exactly what it is voting on.

Professor Amanda Haynes, of the European Centre for the Study of Hate, at the University of Limerick, has commented however on transphobic hate crime in Ireland.

“The very fact that we have gender recognition legislation in Ireland means that the State recognises that transgender people have rights that must be protected,” she said.

“Trans people internationally are unfortunately targeted by hate crime offenders whether or not they are able or choose to seek legal gender recognition.”

The same was the case for non-binary people “for whom legal recognition is not available in this country,” she said.

“We need to remember that hate crime legislation is concerned with the offending behaviour, not the victims’ legal status.

“These laws address crimes that are motivated by the offender’s hatred towards protected characteristics – actual or presumed,” the professor said.

It is therefore “actually irrelevant whether the victims possess those characteristics,” she said.

The question was whether the commission of the crime by the offender was motivated by or demonstrated hatred towards trans characteristics.

“An offender may commit a transphobic hate crime regardless of whether the victim is trans or not, or has legal gender recognition or not,” Prof Haynes added.

“These laws seek to protect everyone from crimes committed out of hatred towards protected categories.”

She argued: “When we are defining gender for the purposes of this legislation is necessary that we use an accurate definition of gender that is fit for purpose.”

It meant “a definition that recognises that offenders target people not only on the basis of hatred for binary gender identities like woman or man, but also that they target people for having non-conforming gender identities.”

These included trans or non-binary gender identities, and therefore the proposed legislation “is absolutely accurate and appropriate,” she said.