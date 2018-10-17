Justice Minister apologises to Maurice McCabe following Charleton Tribunal

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe has received a State apology from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in the wake of the findings of the Charleton Tribunal.

Mr Flanagan told the Dáil today that the country owes Sergeant McCabe a debt of gratitude because of the work he has done for the State in speaking out about garda shortcomings.

The Justice Minister said he has spoken personally to Sgt McCabe and apologised to him on behalf of the State.

He reiterated this apology in the Dáil this morning.

It follows publication of Justice Charleton’s report last week into a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe by former commissioner Martin Callinan.

“The finding and conclusions of the Charleton Tribunal’s third interim report are stark,” Mr Flanagan said.

“The central conclusion that it reached is that a man who rightly saw loyalty to the people who he served as superior to any loyalty to the organisation of which he was part, a man who at all times had the interests of the public uppermost in his mind.

“Sgt Maurice McCabe deserves the gratitude of all of us for bringing serious shortcomings to public attention.”

He said he spoke to Sgt McCabe since the Charleton report was published last week to make the State apology.

“He also deserves an apology for what he and his family has had to endure for over a decade.

“I have apologised on behalf of the State to him and his family for the manner in which he was treated over a number of years and I am arranging to meet the sergeant in the near future.

“I want to reiterate this apology to him in person.”

Online Editors