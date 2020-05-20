Justice minister apologises for ‘speed’ in which direct provision centre was opened in Kerry

Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has issued an apology to the people of Cahersiveen in Co Kerry for the “speed” in which a direct provision centre in the town was opened.

In an open letter published in today’s The Kerryman newspaper as a full page advertisement, the minister says that the coronavirus pandemic is why the centre was opened on March 18 with “little or no engagement” with the local community.

He explained that in early March, the justice department “realised we needed new centres and we needed them quickly”.

“It was not tenable in a health emergency, to have large numbers of international protection applicants in emergency hotel accommodation, sharing facilities with other guests,” Minister Flanagan writes.

“So we moved people in within days. It was fast. I admit that. It left little or no time for engagement. I admit that. It was presented as a fait accompli. I admit that too,” he added.

The minister apologises on behalf of Cork TD and Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton.

“I want to apologise most sincerely to the people of Cahersiveen, for the way in which we had to open the direct provision centre in the Skelling Star, but I also want to outline why we had to do it in the way we did,” the letter reads.

“I know that there has been upset and anger. I know there has been suspicion and worry. I can see why they built up and I really regret the extent to which our actions fuelled them.”

The minister states that people were moved into the centre on March 18 and 19, and “categorically” denies that a positive coronavirus case was knowingly transferred into the hotel from Dublin.

“My Department was never told of that case. The guest involved only stayed at the hotel for one night when they fell ill. They were removed to hospital and their close contacts were asked by the HSE to self-isolate,” he writes.

“It was well over a fortnight (the incubation period) before any of our residents in Cahersiveen began to show symptoms or were confirmed positive for Covid-19. Furthermore the residents who first became symptomatic were not transferred from that hotel.”

He ends the letter by applauding the “great dedication and loyalty” of the staff of the Skellig Star and refutes claims that the centre will close, stating that a 12 month contract is in place.

“The centre is operating and will continue to do so. I just hope we can welcome you into it when the current restrictions are lifted,” he adds.

