'Just warning children not to take drugs will fail': Dubs star Philly

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has told how his native Ballymun has been "neglected" and that the drug epidemic which blighted the area in the 1980s has "never gone away".

McMahon said crack cocaine had now replaced heroin in prevalence in the area, and it was actions and not words that would help change issues in the Dublin suburb.

McMahon, who lost his own brother to a drugs overdose, said school visits to Mountjoy Prison, showing young people the pain caused by addiction, could help educate them on the situation.

"When it comes to addiction, I think words don't really work," he said.

"How many mothers and fathers told their kids not to take drugs and yet we have one of the highest overdose rates in Europe? So I think it is about showing kids the pain family members go through, that addicts go through.

"It's the little things like bringing the school visits into Mountjoy, which they don't even do any more - you have to show the pain.

"I had the pain because of my brother, so I never went on drugs, so you have got to show - but telling them not to go on drugs hasn't worked and it won't work.

"I do think showing would, words don't really work when it comes to this issue."

McMahon was speaking just over a week after the Setanta GAA club in Ballymun wrote to Drugs Minister Catherine Byrne claiming they were dealing with the ramifications of a ten-fold increase in crack cocaine use in the area.

The letter said that the club saw "young people being groomed into dealing on a weekly basis due to our Government's failure to deal with the youth unemployment in our community, while also cutting resources in other areas such as housing, youth development and policing".

Last week, a spokesperson for the minister said she had seen the letter online but had not received it yet. She acknowledged the serious issues raised in the letter and anticipated receiving it and engaging with the club.

Irish Independent