Just Transition Commission to ensure benefits and costs of climate action are spread evenly pushed back to 2024

The establishment of a Just Transition Commission to ensure the costs and benefits of climate action are evenly shared has been pushed out to next year.

In the meantime, a taskforce is to be convened to advise Government on what form the commission should take.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment said the first meeting of the taskforce was due to take place next month.

Its members will be representatives of employers, trade unions, farmers’ groups, social NGOs, environmental NGOs and the National Economic and Social Council.

The Department could not put names to the representatives however, as the membership is still being finalised.

In relation to a timeline, the spokesperson said: “It is expected that the taskforce will commence its work in September, with a view to delivering its recommendations in relation to the Commission by early 2024.”

A temporary just transition commissioner was appointed to oversee the response to the winding down of industrial peat extraction in the Midlands.

Grant aid for retraining, new enterprise and other community development initiatives for affected workers and neighbourhoods were made available.

Government appetite for setting up a permanent, statutory just transition commissioner or commission has wavered, however, with early plans being shelved but then reactivated.

The 2023 Climate Action Plan included a commitment to establish a commission but had a target timeline of the middle of this year.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) this week stressed the importance of embedding just transition in all climate action policies and measures.

CCAC member, Patricia King, a former general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, wrote in the Irish Independent of the need to adequately support vulnerable households, businesses and farmers to make the changes climate action required.

“As we transition to a green economy, that is one that is no longer dependent on fossil fuels, we risk the prospect of affecting low-income and marginalised communities most severely as they struggle to cope with or afford the changes necessary to adjust to our climate,” she wrote.

“It is vital, therefore, that- as we work to transition our society and economy, we support the most vulnerable to achieve this transformation, ensuring the transition is fair and just.”

Ms King pointed out that the Scottish government had established a just transition commission which may provide a model for Ireland to follow.