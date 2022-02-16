Just three first-year doctors and one registrar left to look after hospital patients at night

Beaumont Hospital is better staffed than others but is short of medics. Photo: Tony Gavin

Three first-year doctors and one registrar were left to look after patients overnight in one of the country’s major hospitals on a number of occasions in recent months.

This level of night-time understaffing at Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin has been described as “unsafe” by a senior medical consultant in an email seen by the Irish Independent.

The three young doctors are interns, who are in their first year after getting a medical degree, while the registrar is skilled at the most advanced training grade. The situation came to a head after staff were hit by Covid-related absences.

It is understood the night-time shift is normally covered by five interns and a registrar.

But even this is a stretch as the five medics have to be responsible for five wards each – around 130 to 150 patients. A source said: “Only one registrar, a senior doctor, is available across all wards.

"They can only be in one place at once even though patients often become acutely unwell at the same time. Multiple situations often occur at once meaning interns are left to deal with acutely unwell patients alone”.

Beaumont is a voluntary hospital, although funded by the HSE. It is better off than most in terms of doctors and other staff although it had 19 vacant consultant posts last year.

Earlier this week it emerged Department of Health officials were critical of what they saw as “fake targets” for recruitment which could not be met by the HSE in the area of mental health.

The key responsibility for Beaumont does not lie with the HSE but the hospital’s board and management. But it adds to the challenges the HSE faces in the months ahead as it copes with a backlog of waiting lists.

A source said certain specialties in Beaumont have round-the-clock call including neurosurgery, renal, oncology and general surgery.

But consultants would only be called into the hospital from home in particular circumstances and would not include a generally unwell patients who needs close attention.

There is a surgical registrar on call to review cases in the emergency department or in theatre. Anaesthetics would be available to review if a patient needed intensive care.

However, this still leaves three inexperienced interns with around 95pc of all ward activity at night with one registrar on site to call on.

A memo from a senior consultant said the “hospital is busier than ever” and “feedback from interns on call this week is that it is unsafe to continue to cover the hospital with just three to four interns instead of the usual five”.

The consultant said interns were asked to volunteer for the short-staffed nights and there was “no locum agency that will fill gaps”.

It is understood that many interns found they could not work the 12-hour night shifts on top of their 50-65 hour week and it ended up they were randomly selected for duty.

They also question if it is not possible to find an agency doctor at a more senior grade of senior house officer to fill in for the shift.

The reliance on junior doctors to maintain medical cover overnight is not unique to Beaumont but the hospital is a major centre for specialties such as neurosurgery and cancer where there can be some of the sickest patients.

A spokeswoman for Beaumont Hospital was asked earlier this week to confirm what level of of night-time staffing was in place and to explain why reduced cover by interns and a registrar happened.

The spokeswoman for Beaumont Hospital did not respond with answers to the queries.