‘Just the tip of the iceberg’ – international lawyer ‘flooded with calls’ alleging horrors committed in Spiritan schools

One client was ‘harmed greatly’ by a teacher and a priest, says Dr Ann Olivarius – and many of the cases relate to Blackrock College

Dr Ann Olivarius Expand
Blackrock College in south Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Blackrock College in south Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

An international lawyer has said the recent scandal involving the Spiritan congregation in Ireland is “just the tip of the iceberg” as she is currently investigating potential cases involving 70 other men who allege they were abused at schools under its control.

Dr Ann Olivarius, a solicitor who has represented victims of sexual abuse in the US and UK, has now registered to practise in Ireland and has joined forces with Pearse Mehigan & Co solicitors in Dublin.

