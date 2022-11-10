‘Just the tip of the iceberg’ – international lawyer ‘flooded with calls’ alleging horrors committed in Spiritan schools

An international lawyer has said the recent scandal involving the Spiritan congregation in Ireland is “just the tip of the iceberg” as she is currently investigating potential cases involving 70 other men who allege they were abused at schools under its control.

Dr Ann Olivarius, a solicitor who has represented victims of sexual abuse in the US and UK, has now registered to practise in Ireland and has joined forces with Pearse Mehigan & Co solicitors in Dublin.

A significant number of the cases that Dr Olivarius is reviewing relate to Blackrock College in south Dublin.

“We are deep into investigating one case now where the details of abuse are horrific,” she told the Irish Independent.

“It involved terrible violence. It was over a time period that went on for a couple of years and by a number of different Spiritan priests.

“What we’ll do first is write to the Spiritans, hear their response and then take the case forward if they are not agreeable to an apology that gives the man who was abused as a child assistance in healing.

“We will also be looking to hear what they are doing to help others who have been abused. Our client is very concerned that many others have been abused who also need help.”

It has now emerged that gardaí are investigating allegations of abuse against members of the Spiritans over a 50-year period.

Blackrock College has issued an apology to victims, describing the abuse as a “shameful period” in the school’s history.

The Spiritan congregation, which confirmed that allegations concern nine of its schools, has also apologised to victims and survivors, insisting it is doing all it can to ensure schools are “safe places for the present generation”.

For Dr Olivarius, significant compensation needs to be provided to those who have had their lives ripped apart at the hands of the Spiritans, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Order.

She has been fighting for people who suffered abuse and harassment at schools since she was a 21-year-old university student.

Her work on the landmark Alexander v Yale case in the US, which was the first time charges of sexual harassment had been brought against an educational institution in America, led to the courts finding that sexual harassment of students was illegal.

In later years, she turned her attention to those who were sexually abused by members of the Catholic Church.

“The Spiritans have a long history of abuse and this recent scandal is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

“Many of the potential cases we’ve been contacted about allegedly took place at Blackrock. This is one hell of a place.

“When people are damaged and in great distress, they may not be prepared to file a lawsuit, but we are getting flooded with calls.

“I came over 20-plus years ago to Britain and have a practice in Britain, the US and now in Ireland. If I filed these cases in the States, the victims would get millions of dollars.

“In Ireland, the damages are much lower. That’s how the system works.

“They (the Spiritans) need to pay the victims serious damages so they have a chance to heal, to have a fair and kind life. They need to apologise; they need to prove that they now have systems installed so that abuse will no longer define these schools.”

She criticised the church for its handling of abuse claims in the US, describing its actions as “dishonest” and “not very Christian”.

“The Catholic Church now has an established history in the US of deliberately moving funds to avoid having to pay legal awards courts make against them for abuse.

“Some of the men running institutions like this are obviously damaged individuals who feel sexually abusing boys is OK.

“I will tell you we have had approaches from a number of men in the States who were abused in Ireland. We have 70 other men who have been abused and want to talk to us. It may be that they don’t want to come forward or don’t want to file cases, but we won’t know until we investigate.

“We must be sure of our facts before we go public with any allegations. After a great deal of investigation on the case we are about to bring, we are sure in this case that justice needs to be done – that our client is a good man who has been harmed greatly by a priest and teacher. He was a child; none of the abuse was his fault.”

Dr Olivarius, who has dual American and British citizenship, was due to start practising in Ireland much sooner until Brexit scuppered her plans. She is now intent on bringing justice for her clients.

“The currency of justice is money. That’s what people need. They’ve lost marriages, they are mentally upset, they drink, they gamble. These are the things that happen when you are abused.

“People shouldn’t be apologising for seeking funds when the church has money in abundance. That’s what we owe to these people.”

A spokesperson for the Spiritans said a number of former students have come forward with new allegations after the RTÉ Radio 1 documentary aired on Monday.

“It’s in single figures as of yesterday but is expected to rise,” it said.

Allegations of abuse had been made by 233 people against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and overseas.

To date, more than 80 settlements have been made and further cases are ongoing.

The Spiritans admitted to paying over €5m in abuse settlement claims and support services.

Eight of the schools at the centre of the allegations are based in Dublin. The other school was Rockwell College in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Brothers David (58) and Mark Ryan (61) told RTÉ that they were repeatedly abused from the ages of 12 to 17 by members of the Spiritans when they attended Blackrock.

In 2002, the Ryan brothers made statements to the gardaí which led to multiple charges being brought against Fr Tom O’Byrne, who was then 82 and living on Blackrock’s grounds.

He denied the charges made against him and launched a legal case, seeking to halt criminal proceedings.

In 2007, the courts decided that the criminal case should end. Fr O’Byrne died in 2010, having never faced trial.