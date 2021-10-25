‘Just like history has layers, so does supernatural activity’ – pandemic trauma sparks surge in paranormal contact

Ghost hunters have noted a significant increase in paranormal activity at some of Ireland’s most haunted sites since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

According to two of the country’s leading paranormal investigation groups, Ireland ranks among the highest in the world for paranormal activity.

Some of Ireland’s spookiest sites include Kilmainhan Gaol in Dublin, Loftus Hall in Wexford, Ross Castle in Meath and Spike Island in Cork, as well as Charleville and Leap Castles in Offaly.

Paranormal investigators consider that, on a per capita basis, Offaly ranks as the most haunted county in Ireland.

Irish Paranormal Investigations (IPI) official Ann Massey said reports of increased activity had included a surging number of contacts from the public about unexplained occurrences in people’s homes, not just known haunted houses and castles.

It is believed the traumatic impact on society of the world’s worst pandemic since the 1918 Spanish Flu has somehow heightened contacts between the living and spirit worlds.

Ms Massey said such ‘step-over’ activity between the human and spirit worlds was common in times of societal trauma such as wars and pandemics.

“From our perspective as a group we have been getting a lot more contact from people – especially in their private houses,” she said.

“It is twofold – more people are more aware of what is going on around them now and noticing these step-overs from the spirit realm.

“They would normally be too busy to notice these things.

“The other thing is in respect of the touristy places where we investigate – Malahide or Spike – because people aren’t constantly in there, the spirits or whatever they are have been given a chance to recharge, if you like.

“They re-energise and then react (more strongly) when suddenly people do come back and into these places.”

Ms Massey said they investigated strange occurrences which could not be explained away by environmental factors or heating, electrical, plumbing and animal activity.

The IPI team includes Ms Massey, Dominic McElroy, Liam Canty and up to three others.

Their investigations range from measuring physical, electrical and temperature changes through to examining the history and even archaeology of an area.

Most haunted houses have exploited their paranormal legends with successful commercial offerings ranging from ghost tours to Halloween parties.

Leap Castle even offers a special evening meal dubbed ‘Dining with the Dead’.

However, the most feared site in Ireland is the Hellfire Club located at Montpelier Hill in Dublin. Built as a hunting lodge, legend has it the structure disturbed an ancient burial site – and has been troubled by angry spirits ever since.

But its dark reputation dates from the mid-18th century when it was rumoured to have been used by the Hellfire Club, a group of dissolute nobles, for parties.

Such was the behaviour of the group that it was even rumoured the building hosted ‘black masses’ – and that at each dinner a chair was deliberately left empty in case Satan decided to attend.

Ms Massey said paranormal activity noted at the Hellfire Club had even extended to the estate grounds and woods. She said such was Ireland’s rich folklore history that almost every part of the country had stories of hauntings and supernatural activity.

“Just like history has layers, so does supernatural activity,” she said.

Ms Massey said her favourite investigation sites in Ireland were Dundrum, Tipperary and Cork’s Spike Island.

“Prisons are places where there can be a lot of paranormal activity,” she said.

Co-founder of Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland (PSI), Richard Morrison (42), said Ireland was noted on an international scale for its residual energy and paranormal activity.

“I think Ireland is up there in the top two at least, even as paranormal researchers we’re amazed.

“We find that 95pc of the evidence that we capture is after the investigation from our appointment that’s gathered the evidence.

“It’s very rarely something will happen visually, it’s our equipment that’s capturing all this. Ireland has a lot of history and the energy here is very active for paranormal researching.

“We believe the whole land itself has got a lot of residual energy,” he said.

Mr Morrison said the group preferred not to be referred to as ‘ghost hunters’; he said they researched locations that they believed had residual energy.

“We research an area, analyse our evidence and see if we can back up any of the claims that the place is spiritually haunted,” he said.

Mr Morrison has had personal experiences with paranormal activity since he was a young child.

“My great-grandfather passed away during an operation. I always remember I asked, ‘Would you ever visit me, Granddad, if you died?’ and his exact words were, ‘Of course I’d come and visit you’.

“He went in for a routine operation and he sadly passed away. A few nights after his death I woke up and for some reason my head was drawn to my bedside table, I remember seeing this luminous green outline of a person and I got the feeling that I knew that was my grandfather.

“I was only six. Children are very open, they have their third eye and they’re very spiritually connected.

“They can see things that maybe adults can’t see and as we get older, we tend to close that spiritual side of us. The second night that same incident happened again.

“Then, when I was 15 I saw the same figure was standing at the bottom of my bed. I ran into my parents’ bedroom and told them.

“My parents always told me it was a dream.”

He went on: “It is nice to share the evidence that we’ve been gathering with people. Some people will always be sceptical and that’s the way human nature is. The way we work we just put the evidence out there and we let people decide for themselves.”

Mr Morrison said the Galway-based group recently captured a photo of a ghostly figure in the window of Moore Hall in Co Mayo.

“The image is as clear as day,” he said. “There’s no inside stairs or floors, it’s a complete shell of a house.

“We love to go investigate these places because we research the history of the location.”