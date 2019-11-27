Rescuers who saved 17 people from drowning have received recognition at Water Safety Ireland's National Annual Awards.

Rescuers who saved 17 people from drowning have received recognition at Water Safety Ireland's National Annual Awards.

Just in time: Rescuers honoured for saving 17 people from drowning

Many were members of the public who bravely helped to rescue swimmers who got into difficulty off the coast.

They included Matthew Sills, who used his lifeguard training to rush into the water at Tramore, Co Waterford, to help a brother and sister who were struggling in a rip current.

Tom Breen, meanwhile, was surfing in Co Clare last September when two swimmers nearby got in to difficulty. He paddled out and guided them to safety.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In