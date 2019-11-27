Just in time: Rescuers honoured for saving 17 people from drowning
Rescuers who saved 17 people from drowning have received recognition at Water Safety Ireland's National Annual Awards.
Many were members of the public who bravely helped to rescue swimmers who got into difficulty off the coast.
They included Matthew Sills, who used his lifeguard training to rush into the water at Tramore, Co Waterford, to help a brother and sister who were struggling in a rip current.
Tom Breen, meanwhile, was surfing in Co Clare last September when two swimmers nearby got in to difficulty. He paddled out and guided them to safety.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Barry Mahoney, Tom Upritchard, Cyril McKeon, Damien McCabe and Paul Gilmartin were also recognised.
Eight members of An Garda Síochána also received Seiko Just in Time Rescue Awards for their actions.
Irish Independent journalist Rachel Farrell picked up a National Press Award for coverage of water safety issues in both print and online at Independent.ie.
Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring said: "It is an honour to pay tribute to these deserving award recipients.
"Without their bravery, quick thinking and selflessness, the outcomes could have been very different. On average, 124 people drown annually in Ireland and while one drowning is one too many, the figure would have been higher but for these courageous rescuers."
Other recipients include 61 volunteers who were presented with Long-Service Volunteer Awards.
Martin O'Sullivan, chairman of Water Safety Ireland, said: "Tragedy can strike in seconds, but with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes everyone can avoid the hazards and take responsibility for their own safety. Encourage your family, friends and colleagues to read Water Safety Ireland's guidelines at watersafety.ie."
Irish Independent