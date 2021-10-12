Just four advertisements out of nine found to be in breach of ASAI code, complaints committee finds

Just four out of nine recent consumer complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) have been upheld.

The complaints committee found three out of nine advertisements were found to have been in full breach of the ASAI code, while one was partly in breach, according to its latest bulletin.

The ASAI complaints committee chose not to uphold five consumer complaints. It operates as an independent arm of the authority and is responsible for adjudicating on complaints which are submitted.

One of the complaints which was received, but which was not upheld, related to Volkswagen and an advertisement on its website.

The ad featured images of various Volkswagen models and stated: “The Volkswagen Climate Action Grant. We all want to change our planet for the better. That’s why with the Volkswagen Climate Action Grant, if you’re driving a Euro 1-4 standard emissions car, you could get up to €5,000 off a new Volkswagen.”

It said ‘choose a new plug-in hybrid, fully-electric, petrol or efficient diesel model’ and it would take take ‘your old car off our roads.’

However, the complainant raised two issues. They said that the purchase of petrol and diesel cars, even if they were more efficient than older models, could not be considered to be ‘climate action’.

They also complained that the use of the word ‘grant’ in the advertisement implied the promotion was a government-backed scheme when this was not the case.

Volkswagen responded to the complaint, saying that the promotion was “designed to incentivise consumers to remove their older, higher-emitting vehicles from the road and replace them with cleaner, newer models, including fully electric, plug-in hybrid, and significantly cleaner EU6 emission diesel and petrol models which reach much tighter EU limits for atmospheric pollutants such as particulates and nitrogen oxide for vehicles sold in the EU market.”

The complaints committee concluded that Volkswagen was not in breach of its code. It accepted that “replacing older higher-emitting vehicles, with cleaner, newer models and producing less CO2 emissions was one initiative that helped to contribute to climate action change.”

In addition, it said it was ‘clear’ from the advertisement that the ‘grant’ in question was being provided by Volkswagen to customers.

Meanwhile, a complaint was upheld in relation to Tridike Limited (trading as Gifted from Ireland). The complainant considered the advertising was misleading as it was stating that the products available to buy were Irish made ‘when many of them were not.’

The advertisers in a lengthy response said that the ecommerce platform was an online manifestation of the annual event they run in the RDS and was a public showcase for the crafts industry in Ireland. They said they have over 500 small craft and food producers selling their creations to the 35,000 that attend every year.

For their online platform, giftedfromireland.com all sellers are based on the island of Ireland.

They stated that they did not believe that their advertising was in any way misleading.

The ASAI complaints committee noted the radio advertisements had referred to “buy Irish, buy thoughtful” or “buy Irish, buy local and buy thoughtful” and that both radio advertisements had used the phrase “we make it, you gift it.”

The committee noted that products designed in Ireland may be manufactured outside of Ireland and could be described as Irish under the Design Council of Ireland country of origin rules. They considered however that consumers may not be aware of this distinction, and therefore that the phrase ‘we make it’ in conjunction with ‘buy Irish’ and ‘buy local’ had the potential to mislead.

In the circumstances, they considered the advertisements were in breach of Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the code. They said the advertisements should not reappear in their current form.

Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the ASAI said: “The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI illustrates our ability to handle complaints across a wide variety of platform and demonstrates how we ensure that ads in Ireland stick to the advertising rules.”