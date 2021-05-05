Tyson, the missing pet Husky from Blessington, Co. Wicklow. There is a reward offered for the return of the beloved family pet

Owners of a missing pet Husky in Blessington, Co. Wicklow are offering a reward for the return of their beloved family pet.

The family are urging whoever took their dog to return him “anywhere in Blessington – just bring him home”.

Tyson the Husky went missing in the early hours of Monday morning from the family home in Kilmalum, Blessington.

Chris O’Connor, the Husky owner said the family are “devastated” and “torn apart” by the sudden disappearance of their family pet.

The four year old Husky is microchipped and nutured, and Ms O’Connor said he can’t be used for breeding.

Ms O’Connor said she got up for a glass of water around 3am Monday night and the dog was “in the garden as usual”. However, when the owners woke in the morning, Tyson was missing.

The owners estimate that the dog was taken between 3am and 9am.

Ms O’Connor said: “we’ve been out all day looking for him, yesterday and the day before and not a sign of him, not even a sighting”.

The Husky was kept at the back of the house in the garden on a long, “walk about” lead.

The owners are worried if someone did steal their dog, that they may not bring him back.

Ms O Connor said: “I’m hoping that if somebody has him, just bring him home - just put him out on the road and somebody will pick him up – he is microchipped and there is good people out there”.

The owner is asking if someone has him to “leave him with a vet, or an animal foundation, or anywhere in Blessington”.

“It’s happening quite a lot with dogs being stolen” says the owner but to happen in their own back yard is “absolutely devastating”.

At first, the owners thought the dog had maybe “run up the field”, but after “an hour or two” had passed worry began to set in.

“Not a sighting is just impossible”, said Ms O’Connor.

In hope of the dogs return, the family have left Tyson’s belonging’s outside – “we’ve been told they can smell the scent within ten miles”, said Ms O’Connor, who added, “We’ve left the lights on in the hope that he’d come back but no sign yet”.

The family wishes not to share the value of the reward, but said the reward is for the Husky to be returned safely.