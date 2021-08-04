Just because vaccinated people can still get Covid, it doesn’t mean jabs don’t work, Tony Holohan says as 1,314 new cases reported

ANOTHER 1,314 cases of Covid-19 have been reported today, as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan strongly urged people who have not yet been vaccinated, to do so.

And Dr Holohan said that just because some people who have been vaccinated go on to contract Covid, that does not mean that the vaccines do not work.

There are now 187 people in hospital with Covid-19, of which 30 are in intensive care, the National Public Health Emergency Team said.

A total of 5,044 people have now died from the disease in Ireland.

Covid death figures are currently only being released weekly due to the impact of the HSE cyberattack, but the release of the figures this evening shows that nine people have died of Covid in the past week, the same as the previous week. On the worst day fo the pandemic in April of last year, 77 people died in just one day.

Dr Holohan noted that today the European Centre for Disease Control and the European Medicines Agency strongly encouraged encouraged those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated to start and complete the recommended Covid-19 vaccination schedule as soon as they can.

"Full vaccination is the best protection for you and your community from Covid-19, including from variants such as Delta, which is dominant in Ireland,” Dr Holohan said.

“It is important to remember that infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work. While no vaccine is 100pc effective in this way, these breakthrough infections that occur are generally much less severe, and they are associated with less risk of hospitalisation. Vaccines work.”

Dr Holohan said that vaccination programmes are one of the greatest public health developments of our time.

"Not only are the Covid-19 vaccines available to you in Ireland all highly effective and very safe, but they are our road out of this pandemic,” he said.

"Vaccination enables protection of the whole community, including the most vulnerable. Getting vaccinated is an important preventative tool personally, but it is also an act of solidarity from an individual to wider society - an act that keeps one another protected, and ensures the continued safe reopening of our society and economy.”

Today’s case numbers of 1,314 are up from yesterday’s 1,015, but lower than the recent high last Friday of 1,501. The latest five-day moving average of cases is 1,265, compared with 1,209 two weeks ago.

ICU numbers also continue a recent upward trend, compared with a low of 13 people in ICU with Covid at the end of June but still far lower than the record 221 at the end of January. Likewise, the number in hospitals continues to rise gradually, up from a low of 38 at the end of June.