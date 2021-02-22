‘Just a born nurse, a natural carer’ – Frontline hero Dawn Wallace honoured with award

Dawn Wallace is just leaving the cemetery in Milltownpass when she takes our call.

It’s just 14 months since they carried Lee through those gates in Westmeath on his final journey and, though the emptiness never subsides, the grief maybe becomes more rational, more knowable.

“I’m so proud of Lee,” she says of her only brother, taken from them at 27 by a cancer so rare the oncology team in Birmingham described it as a “one in a million” diagnosis.

Dawn has been chosen for the Irish Independent ‘Frontline Hero Special Merit Award’ in conjunction with the Croke Park Hotel – something she makes clear is accepted on behalf of frontline staff and their families everywhere.

An A&E nurse at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, her story first came to a national audience last July when nominated by family friend Lynn Clarke for one of our weekly awards.

“Just a born nurse, a natural carer” is how Lynn describes her.

If Covid’s devastating impact on society has drastically reset the national concept of heroism, Dawn Wallace seems almost emblematic of why that reset makes such sense. There isn’t a thread of self-pity discernible as she talks about how fear and loss and routine heartbreak have become the everyday grammar of those at war with the virus.

Dawn even contracted Covid herself, but returned to work with colleagues she regards today, essentially, as a second family.

“I see it as such a privilege and an honour to get this as I’m kind of representing the frontline heroes all over the country” she says emphatically. “My work colleagues are some of my best friends and we’ve really leaned on each other for the last year. We are such a tight-knit group between doctors, nurses, cleaners, everyone having a vital role.

“And it’s been really, really tough because, you know, we’re all frightened too. I think people forget that. You know we have families, we have vulnerable people at home, so we’re actually very afraid as well.”

Lee would undoubtedly have fallen into that category in his battle against a bone sarcoma and so, if there was a tiny consolation in the timing of his death last December 12 months, it was surely that it pre-dated Covid. In other words, friends and family could interact freely with him to the very end.

Dawn took time off work to care for him through those final days and brought forward her wedding to Trevor Gonoud so that Lee could walk her down the aisle.

“It was a very small, intimate wedding and my brother walked me up the aisle on actually the last day he walked,” she says now.

“He was in a wheelchair after that day. I think he was holding out for the wedding, to be honest.

“I’m so, so proud that he did that and of how he was so brave for us, bringing us all together as a family. He was so, so sick, but he always had a smile on his face, always making light of a horrible situation.”

Coming from a staunch GAA household – Dawn is a member of the St Mary’s Rochfortbridge team bidding for a three-in-a-row of Westmeath senior football championships this year, while her mother, Angela, won multiple titles in the past – she says the family will never forget the level of community support energised by Lee’s predicament.

Initially, the hope had been that he could go to the US for treatment and within two days of a GoFundMe page being opened in April 2019, €150,000 had been raised from more than 4,000 donors.

When Westmeath senior footballers won the National League Division Three title in Croke Park that same month, the players wore white T-shirts with his picture and a message ‘Help Lee Beat Cancer’ printed on the front, while team captain Kieran Martin referenced Lee in his victory speech.

The family are now determined to use the funds raised to set up a sarcoma charity in Ireland, the disease so rare that Ireland only recently got a consultant specialist for the condition.

Dawn is keen to stress that her mother, as well as sisters, Xenia and Jade, and their extended family – “My mam is one of 12,” she says – were all hands-on in the care for Lee during his last days.

“You know it’s kind of like a therapy thinking back on how we were able to have so many special moments with Lee,” she reflects. “Because we’re really aware that people now don’t have that. They don’t get a proper funeral even, but we were able to have all of those things for Lee.

“We never took that time for granted and I’m just so grateful now that we didn’t.”

As for the award, Dawn says: “Oh God, I was so shocked to get the weekly award last July. To get this? I’m totally blown away by the honour. We’re a very close-knit family and the really sad thing about Covid is I think the last time I saw everyone was at Lee’s funeral.

“I’m mad to hug my grandparents and see all my family again. But Lee is still with us every day. And so it’s a lovely thing to get this.

“It’s something to really, really lift us.”

