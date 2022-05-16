More than 28,500 refugees have arrived but just 900 currently live in pledged accommodation.

More than 9,000 homes have been cleared to house Ukrainian refugees by the Irish Red Cross but only 900 Ukrainians currently reside in these homes so far, the Irish Red Cross (IRC) said.

The charity has cleared more than 3,000 vacant accommodation offers and 6,000 shared pledges but less than 1,000 Ukrainians have been placed in them by local authorities and NGOs under instruction from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth almost three months into the war.

More than 28,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Ireland since conflict erupted in late February, with the majority of these seeking accommodation.

Liam O’Dwyer, Secretary General of the IRC, said the process of housing refugees was “more complex than it appears”.

“You would think it’s just a question of placing people in a house but it’s not. The house has to be looked at… there has to be a meeting between family and refugees… there can be issues around school or work.

“All of that work must go on before people are placed. I think people will see that [faster placings] in the coming weeks as local authorities have the lists of people and the cleared pledges. They’re now gaining the contacts and moving the people in,” Mr O’Dwyer said on Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Dwyer acknowledged the frustration of people who have pledged shared accommodation but have not heard anything from the Red Cross as of yet. He said this is because first efforts were focused on vacant homes as “they can house more people”.

“We were also cognisant that shared pledges require garda vetting, which is what we are dealing with now,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

More than 6,600 people who initially pledged accommodation for refugees are now uncontactable, he said.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has been contacted by Independent.ie for comment.

