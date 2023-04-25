Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses

There are just 20 seminarians studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland’s 26 dioceses at the national seminary in Maynooth.

The seminary, which was founded in 1795, at one time accommodated as many as 500 seminarians. But that number has been in steep decline since the 1970s.

Rector Fr Tomás Surlis revealed the figures at a conference on vocations today. Addressing more than 100 delegates, including bishops, priests, vocations directors and seminarians, Fr Surlis acknowledged that fixating on numbers when “we have so few” is “a human reaction” and “one of the dangers” associated with the work of priestly formation today in Ireland.

He described the 20 seminarians as “good men” who are “doing their very best” and expressed the hope that “many young men in this country today will hear that call” and “not be afraid” to become priests.

The conference in St Patrick’s College Maynooth heard testimonies from seminarian Stephen Sherry as well as from Hilda Grace, the mother of an Irish priest who is serving in Clonmel.

The keynote speaker was top Vatican official, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelisation who spoke on the theme of priesthood in a synodal church.

The Italian prelate revealed that his own mother had been incredulous when he revealed he was going to train to be a priest, suggesting that his brother was a more holy candidate and a better prospect for priesthood.

He told the conference that the church needed to understand the digital culture which will define the coming centuries. The internet, he said, represents an opportunity for dialogue, social exchange between people, as well as easy access to knowledge and information.

Speaking about the importance of mobile phones and the online world for digital natives, he stressed, “There is an urgent need to know the power of the medium and to use all of its potential and positive aspects, while simultaneously realising that evangelisation isn’t only done using digital instruments.”

Conference organiser, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, who is Chair of the Council for Vocations admitted: “Right now in Ireland we need more priests.”

In spite of all the distractions of modern life he said: “God is still calling men to follow him in this way.” Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry admitted that the model of church in the past was “excessively clericalised”.

However, there was no value today, he said, in offering young people a “watered down” version of the church and faith.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “There is absolutely no doubt that the awful and horrific sins and crimes of people in the church has perhaps put people off thinking about the priesthood. There is also no doubt that even within families it is difficult to talk positively about the church and about priesthood.”

However, he believed, “we have really good priests” and “our priests are still loved in Ireland”.

He referred to Fr John Joe Duffy, parish priest in Creeslough, and the role he played after last October’s tragedy as well as Fr Derek Ryan, who comforted the family of Private Sean Rooney following his tragic killing in Lebanon.

Promoting vocations to the priesthood Dr Martin said was “a difficult task nowadays with so many contrary messages” but he added, “we do have something very precious”.

The challenge of declining vocations is just one of the issues that will greet the new Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, Argentinian Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, who arrived today from Colombia. He succeeds Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo who was appointed Nuncio to the Czech Republic.