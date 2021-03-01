Just 16pc of people plan on taking a summer holiday abroad this year – CSO

The country is set for another year of staycations with fewer than one-in-six (15.9pc) Irish people intending to holiday overseas in 2021, a survey carried out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has found.

In November 2020, 50.6pc of respondents anticipated their next international flight would be sometime in 2021. However, in February 2021, this expectation was reported by 15.9pc of respondents.

About 40pc of people said they intended to take a holiday in the Republic of Ireland for at least one week’s duration in 2021, in comparison with the proportion of respondents (30.9pc) that said they took such a holiday in a typical year prior to the onset of Covid-19.

Almost three-in-four (73.3pc) respondents reported that, in a typical year prior to the onset of the pandemic, they would take a holiday overseas.

Less than one-in-six (15.9pc) respondents reported that they intended to holiday overseas in 2021.

More than one-in-four (25.8pc) respondents reported they would not take a holiday in 2021, compared with one-in-nine (11.2pc) that would normally not take a holiday in a typical year before the onset of Covid-19.

Commenting on the results, statistician Claire Burke said: “The findings of the survey highlight the impact that Covid-19 is having on society.”

The survey also analysed the public’s attitude towards vaccines, with 87pc of respondents yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine saying they would get vaccinated next week if it were possible.

A total of 5.4pc of respondents said they did not want to get the vaccine, with female respondents being four times more likely to say they do not want to get the vaccine than males.

Two-in-three (66.2pc) respondents who do not want to get the vaccine said they were worried about long-term side-effects.

Separate statistics have identified that the most popular air traffic routes out of Ireland, apart from Great Britain, were Spain (14,700 arrivals, 11,700 departures), Poland (11,300 arrivals, 7,100 departures) and France (9,800 arrivals, 8,100 departures).

Some 14,700 passengers arrived on Spanish routes and 11,700 passengers departed on these routes in the month of January.

A further 11,300 passengers arrived on Polish routes and 7,100 passengers departed on these routes.

Commenting on the release, statistician Gregg Patrick said: “The Air and Sea Travel Statistics for January 2021 show a substantial fall in overseas travel compared to the preceding month.

“In January 2021, 108,000 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland, compared to 164,400 in December 2020, a decrease of 34.3pc.

“In January 2021, 118,700 overseas passengers departed from Ireland, compared to 178,800 in December 2020, a decrease of 33.6pc.”

Mr Patrick said the results showed that continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic.

Some 79,500 passengers arrived on continental routes and 64,600 passengers departed on continental routes.

By way of contrast, 15,100 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 36,700 passengers departed on cross-channel routes.

Just 4,900 passengers arrived via transatlantic routes and 8,600 passengers departed via these routes.

Overseas travel remained considerably lower than in January 2020, when 1,235,100 passengers arrived, and 1,239,800passengers departed.

