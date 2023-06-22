Just €12m of €670m extra cost claims demanded by builders of new national children's hospital will be paid, committee hears

Just €12m out of €670m additional construction costs claims demanded by builders of the new National Children's Hospital have been accepted, an Oireacthas committee was told today.

The additional claims have been submitted arising out of rising costs of construction by the building firm BAM.

The major gap was revealed today at the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he had sanctioned funding to allow experts on to the site of the hospital to challenges the claims from the contractor.

Assistant Department of Health Secretary Derek Tierney so far there have been 1,600 additional claims worth around €670m with just €12m conceded as valid.

The process involves various stages of evaluation of the claims with the eventual option to take the matter to the High Court.

He was responding to Aontu leader Peadar Toibin who pointed out that cost of the hospital had risen from an estimated €700m to a possible €2bn.

He questioned the governance around the project and asked how confident the minister and his officials are that the €12m figure would hold.

Earlier this week Sinn Féin highlighted remedial works which needed to be carried out at the hospital in eleven theatres which it suggested could cost tens of millions and potentially cause more delays.

Video reveals patient rooms and emergency department in New National Children's Hospital in Ireland

This was rejected by the board overseeing the hospital which said the potential work was minor and would not cost tens of millions.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty questioned the minister about the work at the committee and asked if it was correct that the builders were told to pause work on the theatres pending an examination of the potential extent of work on the theatres was underway.

Deputy Doherty repeatedly asked for clarity on whether the order was issued. Department of Health assistant secretary Derek Tierney said to his knowledge no such order was made.

Mr Donnelly, who has previously questioned the source of Sinn Féin's correspondence, said speculating on the cost was "playing in to the hands of the contractor."

He said he is still insisting that the date from completion should be March next year.

An update from the builder on the completion schedule is now overdue by a number of months. It indicated in February it could be May but this is not being accepted.

The minister said the board overseeing the new hospital should be allowed “get on with it “ at this point.

Earlier this week the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) said there has been no material change to the design on the new children’s hospital. The potential works in the 11 operating theatres are minor works – they are not on the critical path.

A spokeswoman said the NPHDB has been aware of the potential issue since May 2022. It is being addressed in a timely and appropriate manner.

The change, if instructed to BAM, will involve the movement of 4 ceiling grilles in each of the 11 theatres.

This will not cost ‘tens of millions of Euro’, as is being claimed, and is not expected to have an impact on the completion date of the hospital.

BAM has been instructed to continue works in accordance with the current design – and this potential issue with be addressed at the appropriate time.

She said that there 5,000 rooms to be completed within the hospital. BAM is being asked to progress works in all areas as quickly as possible – including in the operating Theatres.