Jury out on how many doctors will sign up for new consultant contracts with incomes of up to €300,000 a year

Concerns in relation to rostering, location, locum cover and protection of work-life balance are raised at IMO conference

They are among the best paid public service jobs in the country with incomes of up to €300,000 a year – but the jury is out on how many takers a new contract being offered to hospital consultants will attract.

With a salary of up to €252,000 a year and top-up allowances of another €50,000, the prospects for the new contract offered to hospital consultants remain unclear, a doctors’ conference was told.

They will work a 37-hour week in public hospitals and be allowed treat private patients in private hospitals in their own time. But a majority of the doctors’ union have said they would not take the contract.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Matthew Sadlier told the annual meeting of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) that the problem with the new offer – which it is hoped will fill hundreds of vacant jobs - is not “money and salary.”

It is due to concerns with rostering, location, locum cover and protection of work-life balance, he told the gathering.

The doctor could be rostered weekdays between 8am to 10pm and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

“Rostering remain a key concern. You could end up in a department with six consultants. Five are on the old contract and the sixth could be the person working every single Saturday.”

He said location is another issue and a doctor could potentially find themselves being moved to another hospital.

“It could mean doctors working in an area easy to recruit could move to an area difficult to recruit.”

There is provision for consultants to have to give cross-cover for other doctors and look after patients who might be fifty miles away.

He said this has the potential to put doctors and patients at a huge level of risk.

The loss of private income to public hospitals as the newly recruited doctors will no longer be allowed treat private patients on site also will leave a €600m hole in funding, he added.

Dr Sadlier who is chairman of the IMO’s consultant committee and a consultant in north Dublin said already under the existing contract there are few if no applicants for jobs.

“When I did my first job interview there were 37 applicants. For the second there here were eight. Over the last three years as clinical director there has never been an interview where there were more than one applicant.

“That is the shift that has happened. Our jobs are not desirable. People do not want to work here .”

He added :”If this contract works then fantastic but if we are right and (the Department of Health ) is wrong they need to come back and must re-negotiate.

“This can only work when there are enough consultants in the system which allows for reasonable working hours, flexibility in terms of work life balance and a working and supportive environment.”

Peadar Gilligan, an emergency consultant in Beaumont Hospital said no other country would offer a contract that makes life more difficult for a doctor in the face of so many vacancies.

However, speaking at the conference Health Minister Stephen Donnelly hit out at misinformation about the new deal.

“For many consultants, the contract will result in pay and on-call payments at more than €300k per year. Consultants wanted an end to the 2012 pay disparity. That has been achieved. It is a good deal.

“Consultants wanted to retain private practice in private settings. That required a fundamental shift in Government policy, and was achieved. Consultants wanted additional funding for research and development. That has been achieved, with an annual fund of €20,000, along with increases in on-call payments. “

He said there will be no excessive or unfair demands on consultants to work an unreasonable number of evenings or Saturdays.

Consultants will not be rostered for duty without the necessary levels of support to deliver a satisfactory and appropriate level of patient care - as specified in clause 13.7(d).

A consultant’s work location will not be changed without engaging fully with the consultant and/or the IMO. Also, any requirement to move location will be subject to the protections available to all public servants under national agreements.

The requirement to provide cover for an absent colleague is limited under the terms of the contract and will also have regard to the consultant’s own work commitment.