Junior minister Niall Collins insists in Dáil statement he did not break law over land sale

Tánaiste Micheál Martin hits out at entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave and the Ditch websiteThe Ditch first reported details related to Mr Collins involving sale of a piece of land

Junior minister Niall Collins today justified his wife’s purchase of local authority land as he insisted that “no laws were broken” in relation to the sale.

Mr Collins made a personal statement to the Dáil, with no questions being allowed from the Opposition.

But he said that “in hindsight it would have been better” if he did not take part in a local area committee meeting that sent forward the parcel of land wanted by his wife to a meeting of the full council – which decided to sell.

Mr Collins said: “Neither I nor my wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property” at the time when she wrote, through her solicitor, expressing an interest in acquiring it.

But he said: “In hindsight, and given the focus and perception among some that has arisen in 2023, some 15 years later, it would have been better had I not participated in the local area committee meeting in January of 2007.”

Niall Collins' personal explanation to the Dáil "No laws were broken"

Mr Collins was making his second personal statement to the Dáil this year, having been identified by The Ditch website with a separate property in Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

The minster for skills and higher education – who has seen fellow junior ministers Damien English and Robert Troy lose their jobs as a result of investigations by The Ditch – said at the outset of his statement: “I am in no doubt that my actions in this matter were at all times legally correct.”

He said he was a councillor on Limerick county council until May of 2007, when he was elected to the Dáil.

On January 15, 2007, the question of the potential sale of the property at Main Street, Patrickswell, was brought to the Bruff Local Area Committee meeting “which I attended”.

The potential sale “followed various expressions of interest by members of the public,” he said .

One of them was Dr Emer O'Connor, “who is also my wife”, Mr Collins said.

It was agreed at the area committee meeting that the property should be sold on the open market.

“There was no vote taken and no disagreement to the proposal,” Mr Collins said.

“It is important to state that an area committee… does not have disposal rights in regard to the sale of council property.

“This is a reserved and statutory function of the full county council by law.”

Subsequently an independent auctioneer was appointed as the council's agent to conduct a sale of the property on the open market.

It was then marketed for sale by the auctioneer, including by advertisements in the local newspaper inviting offers for the property, Mr Collins said.

“I have seen the documents released by Limerick County Council under the Freedom of Information Act. It would appear that a number of offers were received through the auctioneer for the property over a period of at least six months.”

These ranged from €110,000 to €125,000 “and then ultimately a final offer of €148,000” from Mr Collins’s wife.

“That final offer was notified by a letter dated September 14, 2007, from the independent auctioneer to the senior engineer of the council.” It recommended that the property should be sold at that price, with the proviso that it was subject to contract, contract denial, outline planning permission and approval of Limerick County Council.

The council at its full meeting on September 22, 2008, approved the sale of the property for the sum offered by Dr O’Connor, he said.

The particulars had been set out in a statutory notice dated September 1, 2008, he said.

“There was no disagreement to the proposal in the statutory notice,” Mr Collins said.

“The purchaser and the highest bidder was my wife, Dr Emer O’Connor.

“It is clear from the foregoing that the property went on sale on the open market with an independent auctioneer appointed by the county council.

“Anyone could have bid on the property and indeed a number of offers were received over a period of six months or so.”

But the bid from Dr O'Connor was the highest bid, and the executive of the council was satisfied to bring the recommendation from the auctioneer to the full county council for disposal, he said.

“The recommendation was brought to the full council in accordance with statutory process a further 12 months later, in September 2008 – and all done in full transparency,” Mr Collins said, reading from a prepared script.

He said the statutory process had been clearly set out in Section 183 of the 2001 Local Government Act.

The highest bidder (his wife) submitted an application for planning permission in December 2007 to build a two storey building comprising of a ground floor medical centre and first floor offices, he said.

The council granted conditional permission for the development on June 9, 2008, and on August 26 that year, the senior engineer for Limerick county council formally recommended sale of the site.

“This was followed by Limerick county council issuing an order for the disposal of the site on September 1, ahead of a full county council meeting on September 22, 2008, when the sale of the land for €148,000 was approved,” he said.

“For the record, I was not a member of Limerick county council in September 2008 – having been elected a TD in May of 2007.”

When the council executive recommended to the Bruff Area Committee that the property should be put up for sale in January 2007, neither he nor his wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property.

But he said: “In hindsight, and given the focus and perception among some that has arisen in 2023 – ome 15 years later – it would have been better if I had not participated in the local area committee meeting in January 2007, even though it is absolutely clear that my wife did not benefit in any way from my attendance.”

He said: “However, when I did attend, it was my full understanding, and it remains the same today, that I was not participating in a discussion or a decision that in any way contravened the 2001 Local Government Act.

“No law was broken. I did not participate in any decision that authorised the sale of this land. This can only be done by the full county council in accordance with the statutory process.

“This occurred more than 18 months later, when I was no longer a member of Limerick county council.”

No questions or interruptions took place after the address, which lasted less than five minutes. The Dáil moved on to address the Historical and Archaeological Heritage Bill.

Earlier, Tánaiste Micheál Martin defended Mr Collins and hit out at the Ditch website.

Mr Martin said The Ditch had questions to answer about its funding and political motivations.

“There has been attempted character assassinations of many politicians in this House if they’re not the same political orientation of those who back The Ditch," he said.

'This is a political campaign' - Micheál Martin

Mr Martin then availed of Dáil privilege to name Web Summit businessman Paddy Cosgrave and his associate Chay Bowes in connection with the website.

Mr Cosgrave tweeted to say he was being spoken about in parliament by the “Irish deputy prime minister”.

The Tánaiste repeatedly said he did not regard The Ditch as an independent media platform, and cited Mr Bowes appearing on Russia Today, where he was captioned as one of its correspondents.

He also said Mr Bowes was blaming the West for the war in Ukraine, and asked who was really behind The Ditch.

Opposition TDs accused Mr Martin of attempting to distract and refusing to address the matter at hand,

In a spirited contribution the Tánaiste said however: “The selective and distorted way that stories are originated and presented leads an awful lot to be desired.

"This (The Ditch) is a political organisation. That’s my point. The whole agenda is create the campaign, get it trending, get the paid ads, attack the media if they don’t cover it and then we’ll get into the Dáil for questions and answers.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the Tánaiste’s attitude to an “arguably criminal offence” uncovered by the website was to “cover it up”.

He said without its work Robert Troy would still be a minister as would Damien English.

Mr Murphy said: “You’re attempting to undermine The Ditch because it has been quite successful in exposing corrupt, unethical practices by ministers in your Government and in your party.”

The Tánaiste said he did not accept that Mr Collins had done anything illegal and claimed that some of the matters reported by The Ditch had turned out to be false.

Mr Murphy said Mr Collins’s wife had an interest in land at Patrickswell that was subsequently put up for sale by the local authority in 2007.

He did not disclose this interest as a councillor on Bruff Local Area Committee and did not withdraw from a meeting at which it was discussed. The proposed sale was later referred to the wider council, which decided to sell it.

Mr Martin said the was advertised openly and that Mr Collins’s wife bought the land for €148,000, but it has not been developed.

Mr Murphy shot back: “How can he remain as a minister? She’s reportedly in the process of selling back to the council, and that will be for an amount of many multiples (of what she originally paid).

“He used his position on the council not for the benefit of the public that elected him but for the enrichment of his own family.

“It smells like the same old sleeveen behaviour, the same old stroke politics of Fianna Fáil.”

The Tánaiste replied that this was “quite an incredible display of bluff, bluster and of attempted distraction”.

“Why are you protecting Niall Collins?” Mr Murphy said.

The Tánaiste quoted from a tweet earlier this year in the name of Paddy Cosgrave, saying: “Maybe it’s time for a body bag…a few minions in media, civil service, charities, judiciary, private sector.”

Mr Martin repeated that he didn’t see The Ditch as an independent media outlet.