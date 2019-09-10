Junior members of 'Mr Flashy' drugs mob 'using electric scooters to deal drugs'

Junior members of the 'Mr Flashy' drugs mob are using electric bikes and scooters to deal crack cocaine in a troubled northside suburb, the Herald can reveal.

Sources have revealed that around half a dozen male teenagers, some of whom are juveniles aged just 15, have been spotted "racing down the road" on the bikes and scooters in Finglas in recent weeks.

"This seems to be the new development with this gang, who are also now using a new stash house in the area," a source told the Herald.

It is understood that the nearby drugs stash house, which had been used by the mob for years, is "no longer operational" after a series of garda raids and attacks by gangland rivals.

This is despite the fact that junior gang members regularly clean up the property after raids, including last month when they were seen putting in new windows after a raid by gardai, who had pulled out the entire front window frame on the ground floor and gained access for a search.

The gang has now set up a new base in east Finglas which has yet to be raided by gardai, who have nevertheless carried out dozens of house drug searches in Finglas this year involving armed units.

"That is not to say that this crew won't come back to the old stash house but in recent weeks they have been using another property," a source said.

"It has been a cause of concern that younger relatives of the organised crime gang are now involved in selling drugs, especially crack cocaine.

"The teenagers have been observed speeding down the road where they collect the product and then bring it into a location very close to the centre of Finglas village to sell it.

"This is leading to an increase in drug addicts coming into the area and some of the addicts buying the drugs are aged well into their 60s."

The 'Mr Flashy' drugs gang is led by a notorious local criminal, aged in his mid-20s, who previously boasted of having strong links to the deadly Kinahan cartel and earned his nickname for his love of designer clothing.

"They obviously find the electric bikes and scooters are a very fast way to get from A to B so they can evade gardai who have been carrying out a number of operations against the older members of the gang, who are mostly just aged in their 20s themselves," the source said.

"This is the new breed now and it looks to be a very lucrative trade they are involved in, but the sad reality is that most of these kids should still be in school.

"The fact is that these young fellas are very volatile and violent and their role models are the older members of the gang."

It is understood that gardai have been monitoring the activities of this new breed of young gangster with the use of a major CCTV system.

'Mr Flashy' and his gang are involved in a number of serious feuds across Dublin, including with local Finglas criminals as well as a Corduff mob.

The mobster is suspected of leading a crew of more than 30 criminals who are heavily involved in the drugs trade in west Dublin.

Many of the young Finglas gang members who have most recently been identified by gardai are male teenagers.

A senior associate of the mob, Scott Capper (30), was jailed for three-and-a-half years during the summer for being involved in two savage assaults.

The gang also had close links to Coolock drug dealer Sean Little, who was shot dead near Balbriggan in May, and Zach Parker, who was fatally shot in Swords last January.

Hamid Sanambar, an Iranian national shot dead in May, was also considered a significant member of the drugs gang.

The use of electric bikes and scooters by drug dealers is increasing across the capital, with gardai also investigating a similar operation in the Lucan area.

In August last year, it emerged that investigators from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) under Operation Lamp established how three Go Cycles were used by the Kinahan cartel four years ago.

In submissions to the High Court as part of its successful bid to seize €2,722,724 of assets from Ireland's most dangerous gang, CAB claimed that the bikes - each worth €1,400 - were a "major resource" to the gang.

Online Editors