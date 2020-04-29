Junior Cycle students will not have to sit exams in the autumn - Joe McHugh

Junior Cycle students will not have to sit exams in the autumn, Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed today.

The only exception are adults who have returned to education to study a subject or subjects at Junior Cycle level, for whom specific arrangements will be made to sit exams early into the next academic year.

Schools are now free to run their own end of year assessments for third year pupils in the coming weeks.

About 65,000 students have entered for the Junior Cycle exams.

Crucially, even though State exams for school pupils have been abandoned, the Department of Education will issue certificates to students in recognition of their completion of Junior Cycle.

Under the revised plan announced today, schools will have autonomy to decide whether to run their own assessments and what form they take.

The Department of Education will issue guidance covering options such as school-designed exams, tasks, projects, assignments, essay style questions, presentations, or other tasks agreed at a local level.

Schools can decide on the fairest and best way to assess their own pupils and taken account of any particular difficulties.

For instance, in a school community where broadband connectivity or access to digital devices is an issue, online assessment would not be an option.

Some schools have already decided to give some marks to students based on their level of continuing engagement with their education

The guidance being developed for schools will take on board advice form educational stakeholders, such as school managers, teacher unions and parent representatives.

Originally, Mr McHugh announced that the June Junior Cycle exams were being cancelled and replaced with school-based assessments in the autumn.

But that led to concerns about the wellbeing of students who would have the prospect of autumn assessments hanging over them for the summer.

Nor did schools relish the idea of starting the next school year, the opening of which may be delayed, with a set of exams.

Today’s announcement followed recommendations from the advisory group of stakeholders, who met today. Mr McHugh attended the meeting of the group and thanked the members for their work.

He said: “In this difficult time for students I have listened to the very strongly-held and well-articulated views of students, parents and other stakeholders. This decision has been made with the health and wellbeing of students, parents and teachers at the forefront of our thinking.

“It gives students and their families more clarity and certainty. It also gives schools freedom to decide how best to assess the progress of students following three years of hard work and learning.”

The State certificate will issue early in the next school year. It will provide each student with a certificate confirming completion of the Junior Cycle programme of study, including the list of subjects, short courses and/or priority learning units studied and the level at which the subject was studied.

