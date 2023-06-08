Junior Cycle geography: A ‘lot of peat and bogs’ but popular themes missing

Some popular themes did not appear, but according to teacher Tom Cahill, Junior Cycle geography had a good mix of questions written in clear language.

Another teacher, Edmund Hussey said he was “extremely happy overall”, although he said there was a lack of flexibility for the student with 65 parts in 10 questions to answer, with no choice.

Teachers noted the lack of appearance of certain topics – earthquakes, fold mountains, global climate and glaciation.

On the other hand, Mr Hussey, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, said “peat and bogs came up a lot”

Like most Junior Cycle subjects, and as a result of recent reforms, geography is now examined at common level.

After the first exams in the new syllabus in 2022, Mr Cahill, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) representative, said they were “more used to the style of question and that helped us as teachers to help students to understand the type of question.”

Overall, he thought it accessible, with clear language “and gave the lower ability student the opportunity to build as they went through and gave higher ability student the chance to ‘show off’.”

Mr Cahill said what he really liked was the number of question where mixed skills were required, with several featuring an ordnance survey map. In the previous exams, there was a single ordnance survey question.

Mr Cahill, who teaches at St Joseph’s Mercy, Navan, Co Meath, said the only negative he had was about how, under the new Junior Cycle assessment arrangements, the marks awarded for each question are not set out on the paper.

“It is so unfair for students in terms of time management. The SEC says they should use the amount of space provided for an answer to judge the time allocations, but students write differently. What one student writes in three or four lines would take another five or six ”.

He said if students knew, for instance, that a question was worth nine marks, they would know they should probably make three or four points . “I think it is really tough on students to be unsure of what they have to write” he said.

He said while the SEC “can’t put everything on every year” students would also be disappointed at the lack of questions on topics on which they had spent a lot of time.

Mr Hussey, who teaches at Christian Brothers College, Sidney Place, Cork, described it as a “fairly straightforward paper, although he said with 10 questions to answer, across 25 pages, could be challenging.

As with Mr Cahill, he noted the absence of certain topics, and said while a wide variety of learning outcomes were examined, “surprisingly there was only one climate change questions, regarding the impact, with nothing on globalisation”

Mr Hussey also commented that aerial photographs were only examined in one part of one questions.

Marie Kennedy, also of the TUI and a teacher at Firhouse Community College, Dublin, pointed out that were 10 questions this year compared with nine last year .

“A reasonably prepared student would have found the question content within their capabilities, but having no marking scheme provided the student would have found a guide for time management hard and difficulty in how to approach the exam,” she said.