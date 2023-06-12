Junior Cycle business students asked for ideas about how to spend national budget surplus

Finance Minister Michael McGrath may want to check this year’s Junior Cycle business studies paper for ideas about what to do the national budget surplus.

It was one of the questions on the paper where students were asked to come up with creative solutions, said Ruairi Farrell, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exams spokesperson.

“Who knows, maybe the Minister for Finance would take the advice of our Junior Cycle students on board,” said Mr Farrell, who teaches at Greystones Community College, Co Wicklow

Other topical issues on the paper included inflation and online shopping.

Teacher Imelda Mulhall said there was surprise with a question on financial statements, similar to one that came up last year and which was not expected to re-appear.

Ms Mulhall, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (AST) subject representative and teacher at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Bantry, Co Cork, said overall the paper was “fair and in general students were very happy”.

She said the question on financial statements, while unexpected, also “had to be done from scratch” without “templates or little bits filled in”.

Mr Farrell said full specification was thoroughly examined and “students were challenged to not only draw on their acquired knowledge but also to apply it to real life situations”.

He said there was “no shortage of financial calculations on the paper examining both the economic and accounting aspects of the course. This may, however, present challenges for some students in a common level paper”.

But he said students could relate to these challenging questions as the context was very relevant to the lives of young people focusing on areas such as part-time work, volunteering with local sporting organisations and demand for the new Apple iPhone 14.

“All in all, students at Greystones Community College described it as a fair paper that provided scope for them to apply their business knowledge,” he said.