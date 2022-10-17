Junior Cert students will have to wait until after the mid-term break for their Junior Cert results.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will announce the date of the results tomorrow.

It is expected to be some time in November, after schools return from the mid-term holiday.

About 68,000 students have been waiting since June for the outcomes of their exams, the first Junior cycle exams since 2019.

The results are later than usual because of the exceptional arrangements for the Leaving Cert this year, as well as difficulties recruiting examiners.

The return to school at the end of August exacerbated the examiner supply issue for the Junior Cycle, with working teachers not available to mark papers.

Exceptional Leaving Cert arrangements this year involved a second sitting in July and an adjustment to all marks to ensure they were no lower overall than last year, which took some time.

The SEC now also has to ensure that results of Leaving Cert appeals are issued in time for successful applicants to get a CAO offer for the current academic year.

Previously, Junior Cert results issued in mid-September, but a High Court ruling has forced the SEC to prioritise the Leaving Cert appeals .

Appeals outcomes were issued in the first week in October and the SEC was continuing to mark Junior Cert papers at that time.

There has been mounting pressure on the SEC to announce a date for results.

“Given the priority afforded to the Leaving Certificate appeals, we are not yet able to provide a date for the issue of the Junior Cycle results at this time,” the SEC said recently.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to admit in the Dáil recently that he did not know when they would be released and said he would make enquiries about the matter.