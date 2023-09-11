Junior Cert students finally get date for when results will be released

The date is earlier than last year, but about a month later than the traditional pre-Covid timeline. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The date is earlier than last year, but about a month later than the traditional pre-Covid timeline.

Speaking on the fringes of the Fianna Fail annual ‘think-in’, Ms Foley said the State Examinations Commission (SEC ) had confirmed the date to her.

The publication of Junior Cycle exam results has been pushed back by the delayed release of Leaving Cert results and the need to deal with Leaving Cert appeals as quickly possible.

While the Leaving Cert results were published a week earlier than last year, they are still more than a week behind the pre-Covid mid-August.

The SEC is also under pressure to ensure appeals are decided to allow students to enter college in the current academic year.

Up to a few years ago, Leaving Cert appeals were processed before the Junior Cycle results issued.