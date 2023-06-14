Junior Cert: Home economics paper puts emphasis on well-being

Junior Cert home economics students were treated to a wide-ranging and student-friendly paper, according to teachers.

Aoife Leahy, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson described the paper as “accessible” with questions worded in age-appropriate way.

Ms Leahy a Tralee-based teacher, said “reasonably prepared student should have found it within their capabilities.”

Linda Dolan of the Studyclix website and Mercy College, Co Sligo, said, while it was student-friendly, “in-depth answers including supporting examples would have been required to achieve a distinction."

Overall, it was very straightforward paper that would have put students at ease, and comprised a broad range of questions spanning over multiple areas, he said

But while noting “a huge focus on the areas of making ethical choices, sustainability, energy rating, upcycling, saving money when food shopping etc, there no sign of any of the food commodities,” she added

Ms Dolan said specific information was necessary for the definitions asked, including the terms allergens and net income.

Students were also invited to read and assess a food label, “a valuable, life-long skill that Home Economics endeavours to develop in students” she said.

Ms Dolan also mentioned the “great emphasis on well-being and how students can nurture their mental and physical health, in questions based on the advantages of exercise, the benefits of effective communication and so on.”