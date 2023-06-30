June was hottest ever as Irish weather records broken for eight years in a row

A member of the public enjoying the good weather in Merrion Square, Dublin, in June. Photo: Collins

This month has been Ireland’s hottest June on record, Met Éireann has confirmed.

Average temperatures were above 16C for the entire month, breaking the previous record for June which held for 83 years.

The month also saw the highest temperature of 2023 so far, with 28.8C reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow on June 13.

It is the third consecutive year that a temperature at or above this level has been recorded in Ireland.

Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore said that while an average monthly temperature of greater than 16C had been seen in July and August before, it had never happened in June.

Persistent warm days and nights had combined to keep the heat “well above normal”, he said.

“Although temperatures have fallen in recent days, they will not prevent this June’s record-breaking situation,” Mr Moore said.

“Twenty-three of twenty-five Met Éireann primary weather stations are showing their warmest June on record.

“In early June, cool easterly winds on the east coast meant that Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport stations were cooler but they still show their warmest June since 1976.

“This year’s particularly warm June is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue.”

Mr Moore said the records provided a reminder that “right across society we need to understand and plan for a changing climate”.

Climate change makes record-breaking temperatures more likely.

It also creates the kind of marine heatwaves experienced off the west coast recently when sea surface temperatures rose 4-5C above normal.

“As climate change continues, we can expect further records to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events,” said Met Éireann researcher, Pádraig Flattery.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (23rd of June - 29th of June)

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture - about 7pc for every 1C of warming - and warmer waters, in turn, provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events.”

This June and especially over the past two weeks, Ireland has seen nine days of intense thunderstorm activity, with heavy downpours, lightning and at times, hail.

While this prolonged spell of thunderstorms has not been the norm in Ireland, going forward we are likely to see more of this type of weather as the climate warms, Mr Flattery said.

The trend of broken records is continuing as June 2023 was the 8th consecutive June above normal.

This month was also the 7th consecutive month above normal – a pattern that began in December 2022.