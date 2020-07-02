June deficit at €5.3bn despite surprise surge in corporation taxes

Deficit spending hit €5.3bn last month despite a surprise surge in the collection of corporation taxes from multi- national firms based here.

The Department of Finance said corporation tax in June, - typically the second-largest month for such receipts - topped €2.4bn. That's €62m higher than this time last year and nearly €1bn more than Revenue had expected.

This year's haul is running 41.2pc ahead of the first six months of 2019.

"The significant over-performance suggests that corporation tax may be somewhat insulated from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in comparison to other revenue streams, although it remains a highly volatile tax head," the department said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the State remained on course to record a 2020 deficit of anywhere from €23bn to €30bn, in part because it soon would boost Covid-19 supports by potentially billions more.

"A deficit of this scale is extraordinary, but we should continue on to the next phase of our response to this crisis," he said. "The Government is currently working on a fiscal stimulus plan that will, first and foremost, get people back to work."

The June deficit was driven by sharply higher spending to support the virus-battered economy. However, it was €800m smaller than the deficit for May and more than €2bn lower than recorded in April, when the surge in Government spending to combat Covid-19 disruption turned a planned 2020 surplus on its head.

The State's total voted expenditure in the first half of this year reached €31.9bn, 27pc higher than in the same period of 2019.

"We will continue to provide the funding needed to protect our public services," said Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath.

"Further resources will be needed in the period ahead to fund the essential stimulus measures as we work to repair and rebuild the Irish economy," he said. "The challenge ahead is immense, but I have no doubt our economy can and will recover."

Income tax in June came in nearly €400m ahead of target at €1.4bn. Nonetheless, this was 21pc lower than a year ago.

"While income tax is experiencing a steep decline in annual terms, the drop in receipts has not been as severe as anticipated. This is an encouraging sign for future revenues as economic and social restrictions continue to be gradually loosened," the Department of Finance said.

The State also received an exceptional windfall this month in non-tax revenue - a €2bn payment from the National Asset Management Agency. This sum is expected to be tapped as part of the Government's promised stimulus.

Peter Vale, tax partner at Grant Thornton, said the unexpectedly mild drop in income tax may "reflect the fact that lower-paid workers have suffered most as a result of Covid-19, with tax payments from higher earners propping up receipts".

Mr Vale said next month's Exchequer figures were expected to show a sharp drop in Vat receipts given the widespread closure of shops and hospitality firms since March.

While Vat collections were already down 20pc versus a year ago, he said, "worse is likely ahead".

