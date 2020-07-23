July Stimulus Package Live Updates: Taoiseach announces €5.2bn economic package, with VAT cut from 23pc to 21pc and help-to-buy scheme expanded

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan will launch the Jobs Stimulus at Dublin Castle this afternoon - follow the Independent.ie live blog for all the latest updates from our political team.

17.01

Stay and Spend tax rebate will support businesses to survive, says Minister Eamon Ryan.

16.57

Business owners have "shown remarkable grit and adaptability throughout the pandemic", Mr Varadkar tells business owners.

This new government is "backing business", he adds.

16.57

The Dáil will tonight see a vote on the Credit Guarantee amendment bill will establish a €2m low cost amendment fund.

This is the "biggest" guarantee scheme in the amendment of the State, according to Leo Varadkar.

16.54

A six month reduction in VAT rate will be especially beneficial for the retail sector, Leo Varadkar has said.

16.53

Extended Wage Subsidy Scheme will run into the end of March, the Tánaiste has confirmed.

16.52

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: The package will total €7.2bn - €5bn and another €2bn taken out in loans

16.48

Socially and economically, essential moves such as opening up schools will have additional costs, according to the Taoiseach.

16.46

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced an "unprecedented" stimulus package at Dublin Castle this afternoon.

The package of 50 measures will be worth €5.2bn.

16.40

Philip Ryan

Employers will be paid €3,000 for every apprentice they hire under a scheme developed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

They will be paid €2,000 in the first year and €1,000 in the second year if the apprentices is kept on.

16.08

Philip Ryan

A new scheme developed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will see the State pay companies for hiring apprentices.

15.54

Hugh O'Connell

The surprise decision to cut the standard rate of VAT from 23pc to 21pc was a "late" move by the coalition parties, according to a Government source. It appears the decision - which will benefit the vast bulk of consumers - was only made in the last few hours as ministers scrambled to finalise the package ahead of the Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle.

The move may prove popular with consumers and many businesses - but it will still disappoint the tourism and hospitality industry that had argued for a cut to the lower rate in recent weeks.

15.39

Philip Ryan

The standard rate of VAT on food, clothes and car repairs will be reduced from 23pc to 21pc for a number of months.

15.37

Philip Ryan

Help to Buy scheme relief for first time buyers to be increased from €20,000 to €30,000 on the price of new homes.

15.15

Revealed: Three tier change to Pandemic Unemployment Payment with new wage support scheme in works

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be reduced and split into three separate rates in September but will be extended until April next year, Independent.ie can reveal.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has secured substantial concessions in the July Stimulus Package to extend the payment for those who lost their jobs during due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

15.05

Couples on a staycation can claim back up to €250 on bills

Couples will be able to claim back as much as €250 on hotel and restaurant bills under the Government's staycation subsidy.

The tax-back scheme is to run from October this year until April 2021 and will apply to hotels, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Online Editors