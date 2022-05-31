Judge’s ruling on prosecuting of cases in the District Court is set to put strain on garda resources

A High Court judgment relating to who has a right of audience to prosecute cases in the District Court is set to have major implications for Garda resources.

Until now a court presenter system has been widely used, under which an officer not directly involved in a case has been able to present the facts to the court where the defendant has entered a guilty plea.

This longstanding arrangement meant the garda who initiated the summary prosecution could be freed up for other duties when the matter came for sentencing.

Court presenters, generally sergeants in Dublin and inspectors and superintendents outside the capital, have also been able to provide a precis of the facts for jurisdiction hearings and to convey DPP directions to the court.

However, in a ruling this morning, Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger found the right of audience was limited to the garda who initiated the prosecution.

The decision means prosecuting gardaí will have to attend each case in future.

Its impact was seen almost immediately in Dublin District Court where many cases had to be adjourned in the wake of the ruling – even though several accused people were in court and their lawyers said they were pleading guilty and wished to have their cases dealt with.

A state solicitor said he needed the prosecuting gardaí to be present to do this following the High Court ruling.

Legal and security sources told the Irish Independent the ruling would have major implications.

“The simple net effect to the system is that matters like pleas and possible DPP’s directions where historically the court presenter gave a summary of the evidence or outline of facts will need to be adjourned to enable the prosecuting garda to attend court to give evidence,” said one legal source.

In her judgment, Ms Justice Bolger acknowledged the ruling “may adversely affect the way in which criminal prosecutions are managed before the District Court”.

However, she found the District Court rule which purported to give a right of audience to all members of An Garda Síochána and not just the garda who initiated a prosecution was an “impermissible amendment of the statute”.

She said the rule was ultra vires, or beyond the power, of the enabling legislation and could not be relied upon by a District Court judge.

The ruling will not come into effect until June 16, when final orders are due to be made.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said Justice Minister Helen McEntee was aware of the ruling.

“The Department of Justice is examining the implications of the judgment in consultation with the Office of the Attorney General and An Garda Síochána,” the spokesman said.

The ruling was made after District Court judge Miriam Walsh referred a question to the High Court in a case involving a man called Ciarán Davitt, who was prosecuted for possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

When the case came before the court on August 28 last year, Mr Davitt indicated through his solicitor he was pleading not guilty.

There was no appearance by the prosecuting garda Liam Varley or a solicitor from the Office of the DPP.

A sergeant indicated to the court that he had been “instructed” by Garda Varley in the case and that he was not in a position to proceed but could provide facts to the court in the event of a guilty plea.

The defendant challenged the sergeant’s ability to do so. He claimed the rule purporting to allow the sergeant to do so was beyond the power of the District Court rules committee.

Lawyers for the DPP had contended that a right of audience for non-prosecuting gardaí had been in place since 1948 and that Mr Davitt’s interpretation would effectively upend the present system of summary prosecution in the District Court.

However, Ms Justice Bolger said the ordinary meaning of the relevant section in the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which permits a garda to conduct a District Court Prosecution means the garda must have both initiated and conducted the prosecution in order to have a right of audience in the court.

She said the sergeant did not have the right of audience to prosecute the case against the defendant.

In 2018, the Commission on the Future of Policing called for all prosecution decisions to be taken away from gardaí as well as police prosecuting cases in court to cease.