Judge refuses to give alleged IRA terrorist permission to cross Border to see his ill father

An alleged IRA terrorist was today refused permission to cross the Border to visit his father who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

District Judge Eamon King said he originally granted bail to 38-year-old Darren Gleeson “on compassionate grounds” back in 2016. But when he was freed, he fled to the Republic where he was convicted and jailed for obtaining ammunition for the IRA.

Refusing to vary Gleeson’s bail conditions, the judge told Newry Magistrates Court it was a case of “once bitten, twice shy”.

Gleeson, with a bail address at Cable Street, Derry, faces eight terrorist offences arising from a covert MI5 operation at a property in the Ardcarn housing estate in Newry between August and November 2014.

The 38-year-old faces charges of IRA membership, conspiring to possess explosives and firearms with intent to endanger life, preparing terrorist acts, receiving terrorist training and possessing documents or records which would be useful to anyone planning a terrorist incident.

The charges arise following a covert MI5 surveillance operation at a house in Newry and last November, seven other men arrested during the same operation were handed jail sentences totalling 33 years.

During the sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice Colton outlined how the secret recordings revealed: a plot to target a senior prison governor while out walking in Co Down; a plot to target specific police officers; robbery plots on homes for cash an legally-held firearms; a plot to steal sulphur from a factory in Dublin to make explosives; a plot to buy a silencer for £2,000 for an automatic handgun; frustrations at the lack of weapons, ammunition, low membership numbers and finances to fund its terror campaign; training of individuals in the making of pipe bombs and the use of firearms.

In court today defence counsel Sean Devine, instructed by solicitor Mark Austin, revealed Gleeson “wants to spend some time at his parents’ home in Cavan” following his father’s recent cancer diagnosis.

He conceded that Gleeson “was in custody” in the Republic and was extradited back to Northern Ireland to face these charges but “to inject a little bit of realism into the situation”, he argued it would be “utterly pointless” for Gleeson to abscond again.

Prosecuting counsel David Russell contended however that Gleeson’s bail history “gives real cause for concern” in that having been freed in 2016, he fled across the Border and committed a terrorist offence by obtaining ammunition for the IRA.

“Having been freed on compassionate the grounds, he now seeks the same indulgence and frankly, the medical evidence doesn’t support any suggestion that his father cannot travel,” suggested the barrister.

“The phrase that occurs to me is once bitten, twice shy,” said Judge King as he refused to vary the bail conditions. “I cannot be satisfied that he would return to this jurisdiction to face the trial.”

The case was adjourned to 5 July.



