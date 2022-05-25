Judge grants liquor licence for upcoming rock concerts at Malahide Castle - but gardaí must allocate extra foot patrols

Kodaline are among the acts who will headline the concerts over seven nights. Picture: Collins

A Judge has granted a liquor licence for next month's rock concerts at Dublin's Malahide Castle, but gardaí must allocate extra foot patrols in the locality.

The Killers, Kodaline, Picture This, Gerry Cinnamon, Dermot Kennedy and Lewis Capaldi will headline over seven nights from June 14 to 25.

The concerts are expected to attract up to 25,000 revellers on each date.

Promoters MCD had to apply to Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court for an occasional licence to serve alcohol at the venue.

However, two locals, Majella Dunne of New Street and Nicola Byrne of Old Street in Malahide, objected today.

They cited fears it would exacerbate problems in the area and that thousands of extra people would come into the village to drink before, during and after the concerts.

Ms Dunne claimed pedestrianisation of New Street and outdoor serving laws introduced in response to Covid-19 led to year-round street drinking and public order incidents.

“I feel now I am living in a beer garden”, she said.

Nicola Byrne had the same concerns and said people could come into Malahide and "buy drink anywhere and consume it anywhere". She also claimed that already people were harassed by "mobs" of drinkers.

The objectors, who had supporters in court, also raised concerns that complaints to local gardai were not heeded.

Barrister Dorothy Collins, instructed by solicitor Ursula Courtney, put it to them that it was more likely that concert-goers would go into the village if they could not get alcohol at the event.

Counsel said the promoters engaged in a public consultation process advertised in the Irish Independent and the Northside People newspapers.

Garda Inspector Oliver Woods summarised the policing strategy and said gardaí would enforce public drinking by-laws.

During previous concerts there, he said, "We had a couple of issues, but we had bodies there to deal with them."

The court heard that gardaí and MCD expected most concert-goers to leave by Dart trains and various bus services.

MCD's Brian Spollen told the court the promoter was also paying significant sums to An Garda Siochana to police the events.

Following exchanges with the judge, he agreed to fund four extra gardaI to patrol New Street and Old Street from 10.30pm until 2am for the seven nights.

Garda Inspector Woods undertook to have two officers assigned to each street.

Judge Quirke then allowed the liquor licence for the concerts.