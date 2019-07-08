JP McManus's private jet forced to make emergency landing in Shannon

A private jet owned by millionaire businessman and race horse owner JP McManus was forced to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday.

A private jet owned by millionaire businessman and race horse owner JP McManus was forced to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday.

There were five people on board the Gulfstream G650 jet including, it is understood, Mr McManus himself.

The jet had left Shannon only a short time earlier when the crew declared an emergency over the Irish Sea and turned around.

The crew issued a Pan-Pan radio distress message and requested permission to make a U-turn and return to the airport. A Pan-Pan is less serious than a May-Day and indicates there is an emergency on board but that the aircraft is in no immediate danger.

The jet routed towards a holding point over Co Clare where the crew circled for a time going through checklists and trouble-shooting the issue.

They confirmed they had suffered a left engine failure and later declared a May-Day. The pilot also told air traffic controllers that there was a possible issue with the jet's second engine.

On the ground at Shannon, emergency personnel were on standby. However, the flight landed safely about 7pm and was able to taxi under its own power to the Westair Aviation hangar accompanied by airport fire crews.

Mr McManus was later seen exiting the Westair Aviation base and walking to his private helicopter, which then flew him to his home near Kilmallock, Co Limerick. He had been collected from his home earlier and flown by helicopter to Shannon Airport.

The €55m jet, acquired by Mr McManus in 2014, is based at Shannon and operated by Westair.

Irish Independent