Joy for parents as first baby of 2018 arrives just seconds after midnight
The first baby of 2018 in Ireland was welcomed mere seconds after the clock struck midnight.
A baby boy was born in University Maternity Hospital Limerick at seven seconds past midnight weighing 3.26kg.
"We've had a good year, we had the New Year and the Christmas baby," a spokeswoman for the hospital said.
Baby Lully Siobhan Duggan was born in the hospital at 12.27am on Christmas morning.
Infants across Ireland made their families' New Year memorable as they arrived in the early hours of January 1.
University Hospital Waterford welcomed a new arrival at 23 minutes past midnight.
Cork University Maternity Hospital welcomed five babies but the first baby, a girl, did not arrive until after 3am.
In Letterkenny University Hospital two girls were welcomed at 1am and 2am.
The first baby born at The Coombe Hospital in Dublin arrived at 1.41am. He was a baby boy weighing 2.9kg or 6lb 4oz. Cian Joseph is the first child for Christine and Gareth O'Leary from Firhouse in Dublin.
