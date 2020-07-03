Journey ahead is ‘long and difficult’ - finance minister Paschal Donohoe warns

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the wage subsidy scheme would not end in August (Julien Behal/PA)

The journey ahead is “long and difficult” according to finance minister Paschal Donohoe, with “great” challenges in relation to jobs.

The reappointed finance minister has warned that there are “great” challenges in store for getting the country back to work.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Donohoe said that the government understands those challenges.

“The challenges are great. The challenges in relation to jobs, the income to people’s futures, are great, I and the government understand that.

“But we have the measure of this. There is a journey ahead of us that is long, that is difficult, but we will be able to complete it,” he said.

“We will get Ireland and our country back to work.”

He said that the country’s current €23bn deficit is due to the government putting money back into the economy and he hopes to get the public back to work through a stimulus plan.

“My preference for this year would be to implement a July stimulus plan.

“I have to prioritise job creation and job retention over other options that are there at the moment.

The Wage Subsidy scheme will “not come to an abrupt end” the minister said.

“Were that to happen, that itself creates the risk of jobs being lost.

“In relation to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), the last government outlined that across the month of August, we would begin to make changes in relation to that payment as our economy reopens.”

He said that the government still needs to decide if PUP will be extended until the ends of the year.

He added that reducing VAT for the hospitality sector is also being considered by the government and is “under review”.

