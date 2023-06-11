Journalist Ken Whelan was ‘a storyteller who always had an amusing spin on life’, funeral hears

Renowned journalist Ken Whelan (71) has been remembered as “a storyteller who always had an amusing spin on life’s seemingly insignificant moments”.

Tribute has been paid to the former political journalist at his funeral mass at Mary Immaculate Church in Virginia, Co Cavan, which was followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

A former Irish Press journalist and leading advocate in the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Whelan died at the Mater Hospital on Friday morning.

In a moving eulogy at the funeral mass this afternoon, his niece and god-daughter Amy described him as a generous friend and a loving uncle who “loved to laugh and make other people laugh” with a new joke daily.

He was a father who loved his son Donnacha fiercely until he sadly died in 2005 and Mr Whelan had “missed him every day since”.

“Ken was the type of partner who would send his partner (Kathleen) Winnie-the-Pooh quotes to brighten her day because he knew she loved them. And the one she chose for Ken today is, ‘How lucky am I to have something which makes saying goodbye so hard’.

“He was the type of uncle who would read, edit, proof-read and advise you on your thesis long into the night to make sure he got the best out of you.”

A writer who co-authored a book on former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with journalist Eugene Masterson, Mr Whelan was the “type of colleague who stuck up for others and for what was right and fair”.

His niece recalled a story about an editor bullying a younger female colleague. Afterwards, he told him that if she walked, he would too.

“He said it in such a casual way like it was a given that anyone would do that and I remember thinking, ‘No Ken, not everyone would do that.’ Truth be told, very few would and truth be told, he was one of them. One of the good guys,” she said.

“He always backed the underdog in any situation – which might explain all the money he lost us on his tips over the years.”

He was an “encouraging mentor” who enjoyed passing on his knowledge and skills especially to the next generation of reporters. “He nurtured people and expected nothing in return,” she said.

“There aren’t enough words in the English language to do his memory justice.”

Born in Glasnevin, Mr Whelan studied journalism at the College of Commerce in Rathmines and worked at a high level for a number of national publications as well as a stint as a political advisor to Fianna Fáil.

He spent many years living in Wicklow before moving over a decade ago to live in Virginia with his partner Kathleen. Among the mourners today were his brother Ian, sisters Diane and Linda, his brother-in-law Michael and Donnacha’s mum Orla along with his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was among those to pay tribute to him after his death and described him as a “hard worker as father of the Chapel”.