Veteran journalist Charlie Bird has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease.

Mr Bird, who spent decades as a reporter with RTÉ, took to Twitter today to confirm his diagnosis after he previously spoke about having issues with his speech slowing down and slurring.

The broadcaster has spoken publicly about his health issues, and how doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

Read More

He previously told the Sunday Independent that neurological conditions including Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease were ruled out, however, he has now been diagnosed with the latter.

He wrote: “Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why. I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

"Thanks to all my pals for their amazing support. And the kindness from so many people. Stay safe everyone.”

Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why.

I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Thanks to all my pals for their amazing support. And the kindness from so many people.

Stay safe everyone. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) October 27, 2021

“At the end of March I realised I was having serious issues with my voice and the people around me could hear it too. They knew something was seriously wrong,” he told the Sunday Independent last month.

“The problem persisted throughout the summer and I have been to the top neurologists in the country — they are fantastic. I have had every test under the sun, but we can’t come up with an answer. You can hear it in my voice. It’s bizarre.”

“My voice has been my livelihood for over 50 years and all of a sudden I feel I have lost my confidence to go on radio and TV,” he said. “But I understand I am a public figure and I am not going to hide away. When I go into shops or down to the local pub, I have to speak to people.”

The journalist, who is also a documentary maker and playwright, retired from RTÉ in 2012.

He worked in the national broadcaster for 38 years as a researcher and reporter, with his final broadcast being on RTÉ Radio One’s Marian Finucane Show.