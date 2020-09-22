Joshua Allen arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing new Range Rover

THE son of celebrity TV chef Rachel Allen has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing a brand new Range Rover.

Joshua Allen (20), who was previously jailed for drug dealing offences, was arrested in Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí received reports of a single vehicle collision in Shangarry South, Ballycotton, at approximately 3.25am.

The crash happened near the Ballymaloe Cookery School were he was previously caught with €22,000 worth of cannabis.

Local officers arrived and following roadside tests Joshua Allen was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to Midleton Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

A further sample from a drug test was also taken from the 20-year-old which will be sent off for analysis and examined before a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Joshua Allen was not injured in the early morning crash but damage was caused to the 202-registered Range Rover Evoque, valued at around €60,000.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended following reports of a single vehicle collision at Shangarry South, Ballycotton at approximately 3.25am on September 21, 2020.

“There was no reports of any injuries. Arising from the incident a man (20s) was arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’, he was taken to Midleton Garda Station and later released without charge. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

Last February Joshua Allen was jailed for 15 months after being caught with €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in August 2018.

The court heard how the then-teenager had travelled to London with €2,000 to meet a contact and then arranged for the cannabis to be posted to him from the United States.

Det Sgt Michael O’Halloran told Cork Circuit Criminal Court it was the third or fourth such delivery that Joshua Allen had organised.

He was let out on temporary release in June after agreeing to abide by certain conditions.

Last month he was arrested in relation to a separate incident on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being stopped at a checkpoint near Midleton.

