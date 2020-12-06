JoJo's family pray fresh cold-case appeal will solve murder mystery

The early years of young murder victim JoJo Dullard were recalled by her sister Kathleen in recent days to help preserve her memory amid fresh appeals for information.

Kathleen Bergin's hopes have risen after members of the public contacted gardaí following a new appeal on November 9, the 25th anniversary of JoJo's disappearance.

"People have come forward since the new appeal. It gives us reason to hope," said Kathleen.

She is praying a crucial piece of information may yet be brought to light to solve the painful mystery of JoJo's abduction and murder. Her family earnestly hopes her remains will be found to allow a dignified burial.

In recounting JoJo's childhood days, Kathleen hopes she can prevent her from being forgotten in the annals of Irish criminal history.

"JoJo was a real person. She was flesh and blood. She did exist. She had her own dreams and her own hopes for the future," she said.

The Garda Serious Crime Review Team have brought fresh impetus to the investigation. JoJo's case was officially changed recently in garda files from 'missing person' to 'murder victim'.

Her last reported location was at a public phone box in the village of Moone, Co Kildare, at 11.37pm on November 9, 1995. JoJo was 21 and was hitching to her home in Callan, Co Kilkenny. She had got a late bus from Dublin to Naas and had hitched as far as Moone. A garda investigation and a publicity campaign by her family failed to solve the mystery of her disappearance.

JoJo was the youngest of five children in a family that lived in Newtown Kells, a rural part of Co Kilkenny around three kilometres from the village of Kells. JoJo's father John died before she was born. Her three eldest siblings - Tom, Mary and Nora - were aged in their 20s and her sister Kathleen was aged 10 when JoJo was born. For the first years of her life, she lived with her mother and Kathleen in the family home. Her mother was a gifted dressmaker, painter and decorator and she worked for a local farmer.

"Mam doted on JoJo. She was like her lifeline after Dad passed away," said Kathleen.

"JoJo was like other girls when she was young. She loved to dress up in Mam's clothes and my clothes. She loved dressing up our cat Ginger. She was mischievous, curious, affectionate, a little shy and a bit of a tomboy," she said.

There were many idyllic summer Sunday afternoons spent swimming with local children in the King's River, two fields from home. "JoJo went everywhere with me when she was young," said Kathleen.

Tragedy struck when JoJo was nine years old: her mother died of cancer.

Kathleen, who was then 19 and working in a drapery shop in Callan, became JoJo's legal guardian. Kathleen and JoJo received great support from wonderful neighbours.

JoJo continued going to primary school in Callan. When Kathleen got married, they moved together into Callan. JoJo was a bright pupil and attended secondary school in Saint Brigid's College in Callan.

When JoJo completed her Intermediate Certificate exams, she moved to the home of her sister Mary and her husband Martin in nearby Cuffesgrange. She completed her Leaving Cert and then moved to Dublin to train as a beauty therapist.

She later took a number of jobs in Dublin, including a job at the Red Parrot pub in the city. She moved back to Callan the summer before she disappeared. She shared a flat in the town and worked in a local restaurant by day and in a local pub on weekend nights.

She had spent the day in Dublin and was travelling home on the date she vanished. She phoned her friend Mary Cullinane from the phone box in Moone. She kept her eye on passing traffic and she told Mary during the call that a car had stopped. She left the phone box and returned moments later and told Mary: "I have a lift."

She was never seen again.

Kathleen said: "Someone made a decision that night to take her from us. They destroyed JoJo's life and the life of her family and friends.

"If they have any decency now, they will tell us where she is so we can bury her with dignity beside her Mam and Dad," she said.

The trauma of JoJo's disappearance has never left her loved ones. Their sister Mary, who died almost two years ago, devoted much of her life to appeals for help to find out what happened to JoJo, and all the family have worked hard to keep the case in the public mind.

Kathleen said her children grew up during those painful years and they are now aged in their 20s and 30s. Kathleen recalled one of her own daughters as a girl saying to her during a renewed search: "Imagine Mammy if we did find her. Imagine Mammy not having that weight any more, not having that cloud hanging over us, not having this to deal with."

Detective Inspector Damien Gannon, who took over the local investigation in Kildare, welcomed the involvement of Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan and the Serious Crime Review Team.

Reclassifying the case as murder has "given gardaí additional investigative and legal powers", he said.

He said a number of people had responded to the new appeal for information.

He urged anyone with any information, to come forward now to help the garda investigation. He said the investigation by his predecessors was exhaustive, with a huge number of searches and people interviewed.

He added that the renewed garda appeal to solve the crime is about giving JoJo's family "a sense of closure and, ultimately, justice".