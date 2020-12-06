| -0.6°C Dublin

JoJo's family pray fresh cold-case appeal will solve murder mystery

JoJo Dullard's childhood is recalled by her sister as a renewed garda drive yields new contacts, writes Alan O'Keeffe

Kathleen Bergin, sister of JoJo Dullard, in Callan, Co Kilkenny, with a poster appealing for information. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Alan O'Keeffe

The early years of young murder victim JoJo Dullard were recalled by her sister Kathleen in recent days to help preserve her memory amid fresh appeals for information.

Kathleen Bergin's hopes have risen after members of the public contacted gardaí following a new appeal on November 9, the 25th anniversary of JoJo's disappearance.

"People have come forward since the new appeal. It gives us reason to hope," said Kathleen.

