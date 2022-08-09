Joint funeral to be held today for siblings who died in Ballybunion swimming tragedy

The joint funeral of a brother and sister who died while swimming off the Co Kerry coast last week is to take place today.

Desmond 'Dessie' Byrne (52), who was originally from Athlone, but had been based in Lecarrow Co Roscommon for many years, drowned along with his Swedish-based sister, Muriel Eriksson (62).

Mr Byrne’s teenage son was on Ballybunion beach at the time and is feared to have witnessed part of the tragedy unfold last Thursday.

Mr Byrne had worked as as a carpenter and carpet-layer and was heavily involved in sports clubs in counties Westmeath and Roscommon.

Ms Eriksson had been living in Malmo over recent years but maintained very close links to Ireland. It is understood that family and friends of Ms Eriksson are flying in from Malmo to attend today’s funeral.

Mr Byrne reposed alongside his sister at his Lecarrow home in Roscommon yesterday afternoon before their remains are to be taken St John's Church in Lecarrow on Tuesday morning ahead of the Requiem Mass at noon.

Mr Byrne will be buried in the local cemetery while Ms Eriksson's remains will cremated tomorrow.

Mr Byrne is survived by his heartbroken partner, Paulette, his sons Dean and Josh, Paulette's daughter, Regina, and her sons, Blake and Jace.

He is also survived by his brothers Kenny, Donal, Justin and Colm, brother-in-law, Kris, who is based in Sweden, sisters-in-law, Maggie and Nong as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gardaí are treating the tragedy as a freak accident - but have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them as they prepare a file for a coroner's inquest expected to be held next year.

The siblings were on a brief holiday in Ballybunion with Mr Byrne's youngest son, Josh, when the tragedy occurred.

It is understood the family group had only arrived in Ballybunion days before the tragedy.

Mr Byrne's distressed teenage son was located on the beach by emergency services on Thursday evening and treated for shock before being reunited later with relatives.

Kerry rescue officials described the tragedy as the worst swimming-related accident in the area for over 30 years.

The two siblings died after getting into difficulty with notoriously strong currents offshore from Ballybunion beach.

The strand is ranked as one of the most picturesque in Ireland but is known for a strong tide and powerful currents. It is believed Mr Byrne and Ms Eriksson went for an afternoon swim off Ballybunion shortly after 4pm on Thursday. Mr Byrne's son was playing on the beach at the time.

It’s understood that Ms Eriksson got into difficulty while swimming and her brother went to her assistance and may have been caught up in the strong currents.

The alarm was raised at 6pm when a teenager on shore spotted what they thought was a man in difficulty in the water.

Mr Byrne's body later washed closer to shore and when emergency services reached the area they recovered him unresponsive from the water.

Despite desperate efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a massive rescue operation was launched involved the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI and the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, the body of Ms Eriksson was recovered from the water. She was unresponsive and, despite desperate efforts to revive her, she was also pronounced dead at the scene.