‘Joint age 78. I’ll let you guess how to divide it’: Leo Varadkar and partner Matt celebrate their birthdays

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett celebrated their joint birthdays in a low-key affair with a Battenburg cake.

The Fine Gael leader turned 43 while his cardiologist partner also celebrated his 35th birthday this week.

But in a toned-down celebration at the dining room table, the fest was more pandemic than pandemonium as they tucked into modest slices of the pink and yellow two-tone sponge cake.

There was no evidence of any celebratory wine or champagne. While there were birthday candles in the cake, the room was also tastefully lit with the help of two candlesticks modelled on Dublin’s famous red and white striped Poolbeg chimneys.

Mr Varadkar shared the image on his Instagram account, writing: “Joint birthday celebrations after a busy day. Ours are one day after one another, joint age 78. I’ll let you guess how to divide it.”

The couple have been dating since 2015 and have taken their relationship a step further after Dr Barrett recently purchased a house on Dublin’s southside for them to share.

They posted a similar celebratory photo taken at the same table on New Year’s Eve during another low-key celebration.

"Not the NYE anyone hoped for but hope everyone is staying safe,” Mr Varadkar posted at the time.