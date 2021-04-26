The Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Covid-19 has been linked to rare blood clots in women under the age of 50. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to be made available to people aged 50 and older.

The recommendation is believed to have been made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

He will make the final decision.

Read More

This will come as a relief to the HSE which is due 600,000 doses of the vaccine.

It also allows for its use in younger age groups if there is no option of another vaccine.

It could also be used for vulnerable groups such as the homeless.

The vaccine which is given in one shot has been linked to a very low risk of unusual blood clots.

A number of European countries have already decided to roll it out to all adults.

The FDA in the United States also said its roll can be resumed there.

Last week Europe’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said there is a possible link between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and rare forms of blood clots, but that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks.

The EMA said that its drug safety group, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), after reviewing all available evidence, concluded that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine’s product information should include a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets.

The committee said that the events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

The EMA gave a similar assessment of the AstraZeneca vaccine which also was found to have a possible link to rare blood clots.

The EMA reviewed the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following a small number of reports from the US of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets among people who had received the vaccine - one of which had a fatal outcome.

As of April 13, more than 7 million people in the US had received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks of vaccination, the majority in women.