Johnny Sexton chats to two young reporters about Kaleidoscope Festival

Irish Rugby captain Johnny Sexton sat down to chat with Kaleidoscope reporters Roxy Chaney (10) and Jasmine Hegarty (8) about the sports and Wellness programme for family-friendly festival which takes place at Russborough House, Co Wicklow from 30th June to 2nd July.

“Kaleidoscope festival is the only festival in Ireland with a sports and wellness programme for kids – and for any competitive parents like myself! I’d have loved if this festival was around when I was a child. It’s such a great way to kick off the school summer holidays and keep the kids occupied morning to night so I am really delighted to get behind it!” said Johnny.

Festival goers, both young and old, can enjoy activities such as yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, fun runs and drumming workshops.

This year's line-up includes Nile Rodgers & Chic, B*Witched, Gavin James, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Newton Faulkner, Róisín O, King Kong Company, Cairde, Jerry Fish, Paper Tides, Bruising Shins and Dublin Gospel Choir, with more acts yet to be announced.

Weekend pass for two adults and two children start at €263.16 and kids go free on adult day passes. Tickets are available to buy at https://kaleidoscopefestival.ie/ or Ticketmaster.