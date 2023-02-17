Johnny Sexton admits ‘dreading’ the thought of retiring: ‘This is all I’ve known’

Johnny Sexton has said he is “dreading” trying to figure out what he will do once he retires from playing rugby, given it is “all that I’ve known for the past 18 years”.

Sexton will retire from professional rugby after this year’s Rugby World Cup and said he is “trying to figure out what I’m going to do with myself.”

I’ll throw myself into something, definitely,” he said on tonight’s Late Late Show.

However, the Ireland and Leinster out-half admitted it will be hard to replace the highs that rugby has given him, but said, “once I have something to throw myself into and to aim towards, I’ll be happy.

“Coming out of rugby, the highs that it has given us, like last Saturday, walking around the pitch at the end of the game - it’s what dreams are made of. It’ll never fill that but I think you have to just look back and enjoy what you’ve done and throw yourself into the next thing,” Johnny said,

Sexton appeared on the show alongside Claudia Scanlan (19), who was born with a skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), which she described as “a living hell”.

Sexton and Claudia are both campaigners for awareness and funds to go towards finding a cure for EB.

Claudia is confined to an electric wheelchair but does not let her condition define her life, and is just a few months away from becoming a qualified make-up artist.

“I want to do face-to-face [make-up] with people and make other people feel pretty about themselves as that’s what make-up has done for me.

“I don't always feel the best when I get out of bed in the morning. A lot of the time I have self-confidence issues and I think that’s why I want to go into it with a passion,” Claudia said.

Johnny said Claudia’s bravery was “inspiring”.

“When you see what they have to go through as patients, it’s tough to see but also incredibly inspiring with how they deal with it. So, we’ll try and raise some awareness and some funds for it,” Johnny said.

Further details about donating to help end EB can be found at Debra.ie.









