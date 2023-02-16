| 8.3°C Dublin

‘John would do a good turn for anyone’ – mourners hear of a ‘lifetime of memories’ at pier victim’s funeral

John Keenan Sammon died in car accident in Galway along with two other young men

Damian Sammon holds up a photo of his brother John following his funeral mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Co Galway. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
John Keenan carries the coffin of his son John. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Elizabeth Sammon clutches a photo of her son John as she walks behind his coffin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
The scene at Menlo pier on the River Corrib where three teens lost their lives. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Nicola Anderson

From the middle of the crowd of grief-stricken mourners came a rallying cry: “Go on, John.” It was the same shout of encouragement that rang out for John Keenan Sammon when the 16-year-old boxer was triumphant in the Galway county championships just two weeks ago.

His elder brother, Martin, whom he worshipped, had made the trip home from England to support him. John was supposed to accompany Martin back to England next week.

