‘John would do a good turn for anyone’ – mourners hear of a ‘lifetime of memories’ at pier victim’s funeral

From the middle of the crowd of grief-stricken mourners came a rallying cry: “Go on, John.” It was the same shout of encouragement that rang out for John Keenan Sammon when the 16-year-old boxer was triumphant in the Galway county championships just two weeks ago.

His elder brother, Martin, whom he worshipped, had made the trip home from England to support him. John was supposed to accompany Martin back to England next week.

The “big gentle giant” – full of fun and sensitive to the needs of others – had his whole life ahead of him, and that future was bright.

But the music that accompanied the arrival of the white hearse drawn by four white horses yesterday was the old country song Let Those Brown Eyes Smile At Me, with the heartbreaking lyrics: “Today I feel so sad and weary, I want a love that cannot be. All I need to make me happy, Let those brown eyes smile at me.”

John died when a car in which he was travelling went into the water at Menlo Pier, Co Galway, in the early hours of last Saturday. Two other young men, Wojciech Panek (17) and Christy Stokes (19), also lost their lives.

A guard of honour for John’s funeral was formed by members of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway outside the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Galway city.

John Keenan carries the coffin of his son John. Photo: Gerry Mooney

John Keenan carries the coffin of his son John. Photo: Gerry Mooney

As his coffin was carried to the church by 10 men, mourners wept. Some wore T-shirts reading “Forever 16” or “RIP Bro”.

The church was packed, with many young children in attendance.

The chief mourners were John’s parents, Elizabeth Sammon and John Keenan, and his siblings Kathleen, Aoife, Martin, Kelly, Damien, Julianne and Thomas, as well as other family members and friends.

Items taken to the altar by young relatives included John’s boxing gloves, boots and wraps, as well as his Olympic BC jacket, a photo and a skipping rope. Each item was greeted with a round of applause.

Chief celebrant Fr Kevin Blade, who had known John since he was a baby, described him as a unique and extraordinary human being who had been gentle in his relationships with others.

He said John was sensitive to their needs and had a good sense of humour.

Addressing his friends, Fr Blade said this might be the first experience of death among their peers.

He said John had made a remarkable impact in his short life and his family would treasure the outpouring of grief from his friends over the past few days.

On Monday night, Fr Blade had sat with Elizabeth and shared memories of her son, whom the family had called “Baby John”. He had been a big, gentle giant, Fr Blade recalled.

Elizabeth had described him as a “man before his time” and he made the family “so proud”.

He had begun boxing at the age of 10 and was fondly remembered as “one of the biggest messers in the club”, Fr Blade said, to laughter from the congregation.

In a eulogy, Mike Mongan, of the Olympic Boxing Club, remembered John as being “easy come, easy go”, who could never pass anyone without having a conversation with them.

Elizabeth Sammon clutches a photo of her son John as she walks behind his coffin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Elizabeth Sammon clutches a photo of her son John as she walks behind his coffin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

He loved his family, especially Elizabeth, for whom he never forgot to bring back a small token “like a telly bingo card or something like that” if he was ever away.

The club members would never forget the “positive impact” John and fellow member Christopher Stokes had on all their lives, Mike said.

Friend Mike Ward said he has “thousands of happy memories” of John.

Biddy O’Sullivan, speaking on behalf of Elizabeth, said all the siblings had their own precious memories of John, with Damian recalling how, after an argument, he would be easily won over by his smile.

The scene at Menlo pier on the River Corrib where three teens lost their lives. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The scene at Menlo pier on the River Corrib where three teens lost their lives. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Martin remembered the “lifetime of memories” created in the space of a few days during their time together in England and the “mischief John got up to”.

“John was such a funny character and would do a good turn for everyone,” Biddy said.

The song Brother by Kodaline was played in the church, and afterwards Bishop Michael Duignan expressed the sympathy of the whole diocese.

He said: “Words fail us. They are shallow, incapable of expressing the depths of sadness and loss.

“John’s young life, with so much hope, was cut short so suddenly.”

The coffin was taken from the church and placed in the hearse before making the short journey to the cemetery at Rahoon as family and friends walked behind, their hands on the glass.

At the scene of the tragedy at Menlo Pier on the River Corrib, Valentine’s Day red roses had been placed in tribute at the lifebuoy stand.

The only sound to be heard was that of the ducks and sea birds splashing in the rippling waters, and the wind in the rushes.