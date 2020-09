John McAreavey and his wife Tara

John McAreavey and his wife Tara have announced that they are expecting a baby.

The pair announced the news on Twitter alongside photos of them on holiday in Donegal.

Great few days exploring Donegal with Tara and bump! pic.twitter.com/OrVeA81JLR — John McAreavey (@john_mcareavey) September 5, 2020

"Great few days exploring Donegal with Tara and bump!" Mr McAreavey wrote on Twitter.

Read More

John and Tara tied the knot in a private ceremony in Co Kildare in September 2016.

.

Expand Close John and his new wife, Tara Brennan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John and his new wife, Tara Brennan

Online Editors