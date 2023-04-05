John Hume’s daughter ‘hopeful’ his vision of a new Ireland will be realised

Dedicating his life to peace took a toll on John Hume’s own health, she says

John Hume and Dick Spring arrivng at Dublin Castle for the inauguration of Mary Robinson as President of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

John and Pat Hume, with Áine in front and John Junior in his father's arms

John Hume’s daughter is hopeful the “agreed Ireland” he envisaged will become a reality as future generations unburdened by the baggage of the past are capable of looking at the bigger picture.

Áine Abbott (Hume) was 35 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed. Her father was an architect of that deal, which is viewed as the crowning moment of his political career.

Mr Hume made it his life’s work to cast aside the divisive tendencies innate in green and orange tribalism.

In 1998, Ms Abbott was a mother of four and the only child of John and Pat Hume still based in Derry.

He had a strong spiritual perspective; he really believed that people were good

“When we were very young I remember Dad was great craic and very mischievous,” she recalled. “But we were all just saying recently that he got, kind of, more distant and worn down over the years, just because his work took up so much of his energy.

“My dad got dementia when he was very young, it started in his 60s, he had a brain injury and that had a big impact on him and things started from there.

“He had years of living at a crazy pace, travelling the world and sitting up all night – he just worked really hard.

“He was a funny mixture. My dad wasn’t at all fazed by the things that would’ve scared the life out of most of us and then small things made him anxious.”

Born into extreme poverty, Mr Hume lived in a single room with his father, mother and five siblings in his formative years.

By the age of eight his father, who worked in the shipyard, was left unemployed after World War II and never worked again. An acute awareness of social and economic problems were engrained in John Hume.

In a bid to assist people in his city, he established the Derry Credit Union, was Chair of the University for Derry Committee and Derry Housing Association. He was also a key member of the civil rights movement.

Intensely appreciative of the fact he was the right age to do the eleven-plus in its first year, Mr Hume trained to be a priest at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth. He went on to be a teacher in Strabane before returning to his old school, St Columb’s College in Derry.

He truly believed in social justice and the importance of celebrating diversity

All those experiences moulded him, his daughter said. “The fact he had a strong spiritual perspective; he really believed that people were good and the teachings of the gospel,” said Ms Abbott.

“He truly believed in social justice and the importance of celebrating diversity. He’d be very happy to see how many migrants are now coming to Ireland. He would have celebrated that, having seen how we have migrated around the world as a people for centuries.

“Now we’re in a position to offer hospitality to people who are fleeing difficult situations themselves.

“People used to say he had a single transferrable speech, but he said, ‘I’m doing it deliberately’. I think that was because of his years of being a teacher, he wanted to say things in a way everybody could understand and believed if you say things over and over again, eventually people might start to hear it.”

From the moment the SDLP was founded in 1970, Mr Hume was pushing for reform of government alongside then leader Gerry Fitt.

Power-sharing and a Council of Ireland was first agreed with the Unionist Party and the Alliance Party in 1973 under the Sunningdale Agreement. However, it was ultimately forced to end because of the Ulster Workers Union strike.

Paramilitary groups helped to enforce the strike by blocking roads and intimidating workers. During the two-week strike, loyalist paramilitaries killed 39 civilians, of whom 33 died in the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

The house was wild busy. Anybody and everybody called. A lot of locals, journalists and political figures would’ve passed through

The years leading up to power-sharing were relentless for Hume, it was evident that securing peace was at the forefront of his mind. Ms Abbott explained: “The phone would ring. He would answer it and put it down, and it would ring again.

“The house was wild busy. Then in 1979 my dad got an office. But up until that point the house was bananas. Anybody and everybody called to the house looking for advice.

“A lot of locals, journalists and political figures would’ve passed through. Those were crazy years.”

As someone who was avowedly anti-violence and brave enough to voice those opinions, Mr Hume became a target for both republicans and loyalists.

“There were various periods of tension over the years,” his daughter added. “Throughout the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s there was tension.

“Dad got it from all sides. He was very opposed to the use of any kind of violence which meant there was a lot of antagonism towards him.

“There was a lot of rioting on the streets. Various times, the level of threat and intimidation that Dad faced intensified. Many people lived with that tension.

“That was one of the ways that we as kids coped with it – we saw that other families were living with the same tension.

"Civil conflict is not good for anybody’s health. So many families suffered – and so much more than we did, losing livelihoods and homes. There were so many stories.”

Without Pat by his side, Mr Hume “wouldn’t have survived for as long as he did,” Ms Abbott said. “Dad went out and did the talking and the thinking and the listening.

The reality that people lived through between the late Sixties and the late Nineties is just unimaginable now

“Mum did a lot of that as well but she kept him centred and made sure he ate and slept and looked after everything here at base when he was travelling.

“It’s really important to say, there was a whole movement of people around them who were involved in that work.”

Power-sharing did not return until the Good Friday Agreement was signed. By that stage there had been immeasurable bloodshed, numerous failed attempts to restore government and broken ceasefires.

By 1998 so many “maybes” had come and gone, Ms Abbott explained, but this time the UK and US governments devoted time and energy to it and there was a sense of now or never.

“The reality that people lived through between the late Sixties to the late Nineties is just unimaginable now. The level of fear, you wouldn’t want anyone to live through that.

“We do have a long way to go and aren’t where we would have liked to have been in terms of trust. But the absence of violence is just enormous in terms of the quality of people’s lives.”

Ms Abbott said her dad would have been “very disappointed by Brexit” as a big believer in collaboration between countries.

Jobs, the health service, homelessness and a “decent quality of life” would have been uppermost in his mind.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see the new Ireland he envisaged. Generations coming up aren’t burdened by the same baggage as the past," she added.

Mum kept him centred and made sure he ate and slept

“We face big challenges as a planet and species. There are big challenges ahead so I’d be hopeful that generations coming up will be able to think more broadly about things, to think about the bigger picture and not get stuck on small pictures.

“Unity is about people, it’s not about constitutions. He would have said it’s about an agreed Ireland.

“So the shape of that and how that looks maybe is yet to be imagined, but it’s ultimately about how the people of Ireland collectively agree to govern ourselves.”