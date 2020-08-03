| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Hume in America: How Derry man won over US political elite on the North

Bill Clinton and John Hume Expand

Close

Bill Clinton and John Hume

Bill Clinton and John Hume

Bill Clinton and John Hume

John Downing Twitter

Appropriately enough it all began with a credit union loan.

It was 1972 and the North was enduring a terrible year of murder and mayhem, including the killing of 14 innocent people by British soldiers in Derry.