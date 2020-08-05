John Hume funeral: 'Dad made us laugh, dream, think' - son tells mourners

Pat Hume is embraced by family members as Mr Hume is taken into St Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

The family of John Hume remembered his legacy, his belief in common humanity and respecting diversity and his love of his home town at his funeral today.

Former SDLP leader John Hume funeral service took place in St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.

Mr Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region’s sectarian conflict.

He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia.

Chief mourners included his widow Pat who was accompanied by her daughters Therese, Aine and Mo as well as son John Junior.

Another son, Aidan, is based in Boston and was not able to attend his father’s funeral because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

There were a limited number of mourners due to coronavirus restrictions but on Tuesday night his family asked people to light a candle to pay tribute to his peacemaking legacy.

However, messages and words of comfort from the Vatican, from former US president Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Bono were read aloud.

A number of dignitaries attended including President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney as well as first and deputy first ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

Bishop Donal Mc Keown began the funeral service of Mr Hume by paying tribute to the politician.

“I know that this is not just a local event. John belonged here but he also strode the world stage.”

The Nobel Prize winner's son John Hume Junior gave a reflection at the service, and said summing up his fathers life in a few minutes was not an easy task.

"For a man who supposedly had only one single transferable speech, Dad did a lot of different things in his life," he said.

"He made us laugh, dream, think, and sometimes look at him and scratch our heads in amazement (and on rare occasions, bewilderment).

He told those gathered and watching via an online stream that if Hume were still here and in the 'fullness of his health, witnessing the current tensions in the world, he wouldn’t waste the opportunity to say a few words'.

"He’d talk about our common humanity, the need to respect diversity and difference, to protect and deepen democracy, to value education, and to place nonviolence at the absolute centre.

He might also stress the right to a living wage and a roof over your head, to decent healthcare and education.If he were here now, he might quote his friend, Congressman John Lewis, who sadly passed away a few weeks ago,appealing to the “goodness of every human being and never giving up”.

John Hume Junior also spoke of the deep love between John Hume and his wife Pat and the moral compass his parents had instilled in the entire family.

"Dad was also a father, a husband and a man who loved and cared for his family at all times. Marrying Pat Hone, our mother, was without a doubt Dad’s greatest achievement and she enabled him to reach his full potential. Mum and Dad met at a dance in Borderland in Donegal, the starting point for many a Derry family.

"Romance was followed by a wedding, and a December honeymoon in a freezing B&B in Gardiner Street in Dublin. Thankfully for Mum, the quality of the accommodation got better as the marriage went on.

"Our mum, who loved, supported and guided him throughout his tireless work for peace, and later in his frailty, was his greatest blessing. None of us remember him changing nappies, or indeed putting many (any?) dinners on the table.

"What we do remember are endless coffee cups & overflowing ashtrays, newspapers everywhere, and constant stream of callers night and day to our home in West End Park. But he was there for all of us throughout his life.

"There were times when we felt that he was absent, but he wasn’t, he was just with us from somewhere else. Along with Mum, he taught us all our values and gave us all our moral compass. And for that we will be forever in their debt.

"As a family we will remember the man who was rooted in his community, a man who was most comfortable sitting in front of the TV, with half a dozen crunchie bars to keep him company, and his family around him. Or the odd time holding court around the corner in the Park Bar. A man who ordered the same dinner in the same restaurants in Strasbourg and Greencastle for 25 years...

A man who didn’t need to be invited twice to lift a mike himself, and give us a blast of the Town I love so well or Matt Hyland, and many, many, many, more besides.

A man who truly believed in Derry and the talents of our people, and became our greatest Ambassador to the world."

He stressed the love Hume had of his home town and how the people of Derry helped him throughout his life.

"Dad was a Derry man to his core, and those deep roots of neighbourhood and community served to nourish him through the difficult years," he said.

"From the beginning, the European Union was like a homecoming to him, bringing together diverse cultures in an interdependent relationship, allowing for unique identities while also holding a bigger picture of unified kinship.

"At this time of planetary fragility, more than ever, he would be urging that we move beyond our flag-based identities, and recognise the need to protect our common home".

He added; "In the last years of dad’s life, his physical and mental health became more visibly vulnerable.

And yet in those recent years, more than ever, we as a family witnessed the absolute importance of dad’s core ethos, of building community based on respect and love. The kindness shown to him by the people of Derry and Donegal, who stopped to talk to him in the street every day, guided him to protect his independence, and received him with gentleness if he was agitated, was a profound gift to all of us.

We are eternally grateful to all those that helped over the years."

He also praised the staff at Owen Mor who made his life so comfortable in the final years of his life.

"The deep attention and love shown to dad and to the many friends he made among carers, residents and their families, will remain a lesson to us for the rest of our lives."

"During the long weeks of lockdown when we as a family were unable to be with him, we knew that, despite the major difficulties of infection management & bereavement, the Care and Nursing staff in Unit One were doing their absolute best, to care deeply for him, and for all his fellow residents."

"We know that he continued to sing songs every day, to teach them all a wee bit of French, to tell his jokes, to demand more buns, and to question everyone daily about where they came from, their origins and their families."

He remained deeply interested in every individual, even if he remembered little of it, until the end of his days."

